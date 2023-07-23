‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Cast Shares Hopes for the Future & Best Season 1 Scenes (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1.]

The first of the new era of Walking Dead spinoffs is over, and we have a lot to unpack after our trip to the walker-infested Big Apple. Good news though, AMC‘s Dead City just got picked up for a sophomore season, so the story will continue beyond the six episodes we’ve seen. (And if you haven’t already seen ’em, stop here!)

In the video interview above, series stars Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), Željko Ivanek (Negan’s old frenemy “the Croat”), and Gaius Charles (New Babylon Marshall Perlie Armstrong) discuss their character’s baddest moments — including that Maggie shocker and Perlie’s badass shoe kill (if you know, you know). They also dove into what they’re hoping to see in Season 2.

“I’m definitely looking to see where they go from this moment of meshing…what this could mean for the characters and for the show,” Cohan says. “Everyone’s storylines are teed up so nicely at the end of Episode 6. [Even as a viewer] I want to know where everyone goes!”

So do we, Lauren! We also wouldn’t mind more of Negan being Negan, a.k.a. the original bat-swinging baddie we met on the flagship way back when. Negan came out to play a bit this season, so is it too much to hope for a bit more of that in round two?

“I missed that,” Dean Morgan admits. “I like the joy that Negan brings to those scenes because it’s so off-putting that it’s kind of amusing. And so, to bring back Negan No. 1, I think was awesome. It’s been a long time.” With a laugh, he adds, “This whole redemption thing has been hard on me.”

Check out the video above to also learn why Cohan almost couldn’t shoot her epic “Walker King” kill with a straight face (hint: it involves puppetry!) and more.

