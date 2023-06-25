We’ve already got a lot of questions for AMC‘s latest Dead spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City — and the stars are now giving us even more to scratch our heads at.

The season premiere on Sunday, June 18, which, by the way, was the cable net’s No. 1 season premiere in the history of the network (yes, that includes The Walking Dead), led fierce widow Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and her longtime enemy Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into the concrete jungle. And my, what a jungle it is. Amid New York City’s decay and dead (which are literally falling from the tops of skyscrapers, no big deal), the unlikely duo faces plenty of walkers, rats, cockroaches, and of course, human threats.

Baddie “the Croat” (Željko Ivanek), who has kidnapped Maggie’s now-teenage son Hershel (now played by Logan Kim), will play a huge role in the drama ahead, but they also are fleeing the law in the form of New Babylon Marshall Perlie Armstrong (Gaius Charles), who is pursuing Negan for past crimes committed. Will he catch them before they can get to the Croat and save the day?

Naturally, with Cohan, Dean Morgan, Charles, and Ivanek in the same room together, we wanted to know what they could spoil for us about the dark six-episode season…without giving us a single clue what they were talking about. Let’s just say, they delivered. From Ivanek’s “New York City’s most ubiquitous resident” to Charles’ “cheese bus,” we are thoroughly stumped.

If you consider yourself a TWD expert — or even just a charades expert (you’ll see what we mean…) — check out the above video to see what the Dead City cast revealed for us. Maybe at least one of their spoilers will make sense by this upcoming Sunday.

The Walking Dead: Dead City, Sundays, 9/8c, AMC