How to Watch Lionel Messi’s First Game With MLS Inter Miami FC
He’s the biggest soccer star in the world, and he’s the biggest signing ever for Major League Soccer.
Lionel Messi, the Argentine footballer who won a record seven Ballon d’Or awards and led his team to victory at the 2022 World Cup, has signed a contract with Inter Miami FC through the 2025 MLS season. Now he’s set to make his debut.
“I’m very excited to start this next step in my career with Inter Miami and in the United States,” said Messi. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project. The idea is to work together to achieve the objectives we set, and I’m very eager to start helping here in my new home.”
Messi will debut with his new club on Friday, July 21, as Inter Miami faces Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at 8/7c at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That game streams on MLS Season Pass exclusively on Apple TV and airs in Spanish on Univision.
MLS Season Pass subscriptions cost $12.99 per month ($39 per season) for current Apple TV+ subscribers. The package is available to non-Apple TV+ subscribers for $14.99 per month ($49 per season).
Here’s the Inter Miami FC schedule for the remainder of the 2023 season:
July 21: Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul vs. Miami, 8/7c, MLS Season Pass/Univision
July 25: Leagues Cup: Miami vs. Atlanta, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
August 20: Miami vs. Charlotte, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
August 23: Cincinnati vs. Miami, 7/6c, MLS Season Pass
August 26: New York vs. Miami, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
August 30: Miami vs. Nashville, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
September 3: LAFC vs. Miami, 10:30/9:30c, MLS Season Pass
September 9: Miami vs. Kansas City, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
September 16: Atlanta vs. Miami, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
September 20: Miami vs. Toronto, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
September 24: Orlando vs. Miami, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass/FS1
September 30: Miami vs. New York City, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
October 4: Chicago vs. Miami, 8:30/7:30c, MLS Season Pass
October 7: Miami vs. Cincinnati, 7:30/6:30c, MLS Season Pass
October 21: Charlotte vs. Miami, 6/7c, MLS Season Pass