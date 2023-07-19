All My Children and The Young and the Restless alum Nick Benedict has died at the age of 77.

An online obituary confirms the actor passed away on Friday, July 14 — his 77th birthday — in Arizona following complications from a spinal surgery. A July 15 Facebook post from a restaurant called Jake’s Steakhouse also confirmed Benedict’s death. Benedict’s wife, Ginger, is a bartender at the restaurant, according to the post.

“Nick Benedict’s birthday was July 14. He went to be with the Lord this day. Please pray for Ginger,” it reads. The post includes a GoFundMe link to assist Ginger in the wake of her husband’s injury. The GoFundMe was created on July 13 and explains in the description that Benedict had to undergo emergency spinal surgery on July 2.

“On July 2nd, Sunday Nick had emergency spinal cord surgery. On July 4th he was admitted to hospice. He is paralyzed from the neck down. He will need constant care and support,” the description reads. The fund was set up to “raise money to help with bills, food, and any medical expenses that may arise” as a result of Benedict’s injury. The post says the couple had been married for 22 years.

On TV, Benedict was known for playing Phil Brent, a husband of Susan Lucci‘s Erica Kane, in All My Children. His breakout role, he first appeared on the soap in 1973, exiting the drama in 1978. He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Daytime Drama Series in 1979 for his performance in his final season. He played Michael Scott in The Young and the Restless, but his most consistent soap role was Curtis Reed in Days of Our Lives, whom he played in 93 episodes from 1993 t0 2001.

His early TV credits include the original Mission: Impossible and Hawaii Five-O series, as well as Medical Center, The Dukes of Hazard, Tales From the Dark Side, and Knots Landing. He appeared in 30 episodes of Tribes and seven of Santa Barbara. Days of Our Lives was his last major TV role.