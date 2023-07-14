[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.]

Greg Rikaart was set for a short-term run on CBS‘ The Young and the Restless as predatory Kevin Fisher, a bookkeeper at Marcino’s strip club, in 2003. Kevin surfed the web looking for young girls upon whom he could prey and found one in innocent Lily Winters (Christel Khalil). Kevin seduced Lily, which resulted in her contracting chlamydia. The show, however, wasn’t through with Rikaart once its social issue message to viewers had been delivered.

Recognizing his talent and potential to be a long-term cast member, Y&R tied Kevin to series regular Christian LeBlanc making him Michael’s half-brother. Rikaart went on to win the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2005. In 2017, after switching to recurring at Y&R, the actor was tapped to play the irrepressible and entertaining Leo Stark on Days of our Lives (now streaming on Peacock).

Read on to get Rikaart’s thoughts on his daytime run, which began 20 years ago on July 14.

What are your memories of getting the audition to play Kevin and coming in to read for the show’s producers?

Greg Rikaart: I’d been back in Los Angeles after being in North Carolina for about six months. It was May 2003. I was going through my first bad breakup. I was heartbroken. My manager said to me, “[Playing Kevin] is a great opportunity to put everything in your life on hold and immerse yourself in this role.” If you’re a little distracted when you’re auditioning, it can be helpful. I remember the audition material was so emotional. Marnie Saitta [Y&R’s then-casting director] is so great. She works with you. I remember at the callback, there was a line in which Kevin says to Lily, who has told someone about their relationship, “Dammit, Lily! Will you think!” He’s yelling at her in the scene. I remember holding the sides and smacking them into my other hand. The producers jumped back at bit. I felt if I can keep going, this part is mine.

Kevin later set Gina’s restaurant on fire with poor Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca) trapped inside. That could have meant the end of the character, but you stayed on. When did you realize Kevin had long-term viability?

I’d actually been signed to a year deal when I first came on but yes, the deal was for Kevin not to be on long-term. I’d started airing in July and at the show’s August fan event that year, I was sat next to Christian LeBlanc [Michael] in a truly serendipitous moment. As Jack [Smith, Y&R’s then-head writer/co-executive producer] tells the story, either he, Asia [Smith, ex-Sierra], his daughter, or his wife, Norma, talked about how Christian and I favored one another. I didn’t know they were going to make us half-brothers until shortly before I got the script. I may have been too naïve to realize what that brotherly connection meant. It was the gift of all gifts, getting Christian as my [TV] brother.

The audience started to feel sympathy for Kevin after he went to jail and got a blanket thrown over him and severely beaten up by other prisoners.

I always tried to bring vulnerability to him. But yes, him being in jail was [a turning point]. Kay Alden [then-head writer] told me at one point she’d been the holdout. She felt Kevin had gone too far, but I guess she drank the Kool-Aid. [Laughs]

I owe so much to Christian, who’d been in the business for so long. I may have been teen too naïve, but he knew what a gift it was. We’d have dinner where we’d go over our scenes and find nuances we could play. I owe so much of my longevity on the show to him and the work we put in in those early days.

What was it like when Joan Van Ark (Knots Landing) came on as Gloria, Kevin’s mom?

Amazing. Joan is a TV legend. It was so exciting getting to work with her, getting a mother on the show. I have such fond memories from that entire time.

A lot of actresses with primetime and film credits came into read for the recast when Joan was leaving. The show went with soap vet Judith Chapman [ex-Ginny, General Hospital; ex-Anjelica, Days of our Lives] – who grabbed the reins and ran with it.

One of the things that was so great about Judith joining the show was that her process is really specific and fascinating to watch, and it’s also fascinating to be a part of. We had someone who was ready to hit the ground running from day one. That’s Judith. She knew exactly what to do. She’s not only technically savvy but she’s also a tremendously gifted actress. She was the perfect addition to the Baldwin/Fisher family. Michael was the straight man. Kevin was the ne’er do well. Gloria was the mastermind.

One of my favorite moments working with Judith was when we were doing a scene and the director said, “Judith, instead of facing Greg, start the scene with your back to him and then, turn to him.” What that woman did and emoted in a simple turn… I’d never seen anyone else be able to do.

What was it like being reunited with her on DAYS when she was cast as Diana, Leo’s mom?

What a gift, truly a gift. [She’s] a great example of someone who not only knows technically how to move quickly but we [also] didn’t have to waste a minute getting to know each other. We just shifted gears on our characters’ dynamics and went from there. She called me to tell me we’d be working together. I was just thrilled.

What was on your winning Daytime Emmy reel in 2005?

There were scenes with Michael, and Lauren [Tracey Bregman] tried to stop Kevin from killing himself. If I’m not mistaken, those were also on Christian’s [winning] reel. I think the other scenes were between Kevin and Lauren where he discovered she was playing him to get information she could give to Paul [Doug Davidson]. He felt terribly betrayed.

Kevin struck out romantically with Laura, but he was paired later with Jana, played by Emily O’Brien, and Chloe, played by Elizabeth Hendrickson.

At the time, Jana was the perfect “lid” to Kevin’s “pot.” She was out there in her own way. She was un-phased by Kevin’s checkered past. She loved him for who he was. She did see the good in him. It was pivotal and set the stage for him later to be ready for other healthy relationships. There couldn’t have been a Kevin and Chloe if there hadn’t been a Kevin and Jana first.

How did Kevin’s relationship with Chloe affect him?

I think he really had no choice but to step up being an empath and nurturer because so much of their relationship was her dealing with the death of her daughter, Delia. That forced him to grow up and mature emotionally and in very big ways. Elizabeth and I have fun working together. I think it plays on camera.

Kevin was apprehensive about having a son because of the abuse he lived through from his father Tom, played by the late, great Roscoe Born. Do you have memories of working with him?

Yes. I remember him being brilliant and scary on-camera. Off-camera, he was a lovely, lovely guy. But even in rehearsal he’d want me — as Kevin — to be uncomfortable. And he succeeded.

That’s well put. I’d heard those stories about his process with you.

Unless you have to, there’s no reason to never break character and be who you are on camera. But a little bit [of being that way before you shoot] can be good.

There was a time when an out character like Leo wouldn’t be on daytime or, if he were introduced, wouldn’t be on for very long.

Another person I owe so much gratitude is Marnie [who became the Days casting director after leaving Y&R.] She texted me as my last Y&R episodes [on contract] were airing. She called me in for Leo. He’s evolved as time has gone on; he wasn’t as colorful then as he is now.

Characters have been seducing and/or blackmailing each other into bed or marriage for years. But we’ve not seen gay characters do that. What’s it like to play Leo?

Freeing, in a way. To your point, I see that we’re doing something that hasn’t been done before. It’s a rare thing and a fun thing to experience, given how long soaps have been around. I’m lucky I have co-workers who are so game [for our scenes] including Billy Flynn [Chad], Paul Telfer [Xander], Eric Martsolf [Brady], and others — any guy [Kevin] has ever hit on that show is like, “Let’s play! Let’s have fun with these scenes. It’s a tennis match. Let’s hit the ball back and forth.”

What would you like to see Kevin do next?

I think Kevin being a dad to his son, given what he went through with Tom, is a ripe area. I always love Kevin and Daniel [Michael Graziadei] stuff. It’s always fun to act with Michael. There’s plenty of stuff that’s still untold.

And how do you feel about Leo’s current storyline?

Right now, it’s particularly fun. We’re getting into the meat and potatoes of the story with me, Emily [O’Brien, Gwen] and Peter Porte [Dimitri; ex-Ricky, Y&R], which is such a great happy reunion as we’ve all been on Y&R. They are both so tremendous. There’s no such thing as running lines too much or finding nuances. We’re doing some fun stuff. It’s a bit trailblazing in that it’s a love triangle involving a gay man [Leo] and a straight woman [Gwen] fighting over the same guy [Dimitri], who is bisexual.

Do you have a shout-out to the fans and other supporters who’ve followed you for both shows and gone on Kevin and Leo’s respective journeys?

Yes. When I was younger, I thought that I had the appropriate amount of gratitude and realization over being fortunate that I got to do the work. In 2017, it all kind of went away for a minute [when I switched to recurring on Y&R]. Then, it came roaring back [with Leo and more appearances as Kevin]. On what I thought was my last day at Y&R, Eileen Davidson [Ashley; ex-Kristen, Susan, et. al., Days] pulled me aside and said, “I promise you this is going to be the best thing that’s ever happened to you.” I wasn’t in a place where I could remember that.

At a photo shoot for our 50th, she reminded me of what she’d said. And look at me now. I have two great roles on two great shows. I have so much gratitude for the fans. If it weren’t for them and their investment in Kevin and Leo, neither of them would still be around. I’m grateful to the slew of great writers who’ve given me great stuff over the years — Jack, Kay, Lynn [Latham], Chuck [Pratt], Jean [Passanante] and Shelly [Altman], Maria [Bell], and Josh [Griffith, Y&R’s current head writer/executive producer]…and Ron, of course. I think he has a field day with Leo.

If I started listing more people, I’d be here forever, but I also want to thank Sony Pictures Television, Peacock, and CBS. I have these two external families outside of my own immediate family. There’s so much love and support I get back. I’m a very lucky man.

