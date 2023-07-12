Emmys 2023: Bob Odenkirk, Ali Wong & More Stars React to Their Nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards are here, and the stars have started celebrating their nominations.

Leading the pack with the most nominations among shows is Succession with 27, followed by The Last of Us with 24, The White Lotus with 23, and Ted Lasso with 21. HBO and Max have the most nominations among networks and streaming services with 127, with Netflix in second with 103 then Apple TV+ with 46.

Below, check out the stars’ reactions to their nominations.

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series:

“I’m thrilled and honored the role of Jimmy/Saul was the role of a lifetime and all I could do was try to make the most of it every single day. I’d have to say I feel this is an appreciation of the whole cast and crew as well because everyone around me made me better in this role. Thanks to AMC and the two masterminds Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould for writing a masterpiece for all of us. I’m thrilled that my friend Rhea Seehorn was also nominated. This is a wonderful thing to share as we close the book on these rich characters and this wonderful effort we did together.”

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

“This is the sweetest cherry on top of this marvelous 5 season sundae. Thank you to the Academy for the love for our final season. Thank you to the village that made it possible. We’re so grateful to be invited back to the party for one last hoorah.”

Ali Wong, BEEF, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“This is a real honor and something I never expected would happen. I wish my father was alive to experience this moment with me. Much love to Sonny (aka Lee Sung Jin) and the entire Beef family who gave their everything to make such a special show.”

Riley Keogh, Daisy Jones & The Six, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“This is truly the most amazing surprise! I feel so lucky to have been a part of Daisy Jones & the Six and to work alongside my amazing cast mates and the entire crew. I am thankful to the Academy for receiving this wonderful nomination and to be recognized alongside the other hugely talented women on TV. And I am thrilled for my castmates who also got recognized! Thank you to Hello Sunshine, Amazon, and thank you to the Academy.”

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this honor. I feel incredibly grateful to be recognized alongside my fellow nominees and awe-inspiring cast-mates Niecy Nash-Betts and Richard Jenkins. Congratulations to our brilliant directors Paris Barclay and Carl Franklin on their nominations, as well as to our entire cast and crew who worked tirelessly on Monster. I feel beyond grateful to Ryan Murphy for his unbending support, to all our courageous and irreplaceable writers, and to all our pre and post production teams. Thank you!!!”

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama

“Playing this role has been the greatest privilege of my acting life. It is an absolute honor to be nominated for this season of “The Crown” and I am so humbled to be recognized amongst this group of incredible women and their staggeringly excellent work. Thank you to the Television Academy for this meaningful acknowledgement – I am so grateful.”

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

“I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude at this morning’s nomination. Being a part of The White Lotus and getting to work with Mike White, David Bernard, HBO and the entire cast and crew was the opportunity of a lifetime, and this year has been a dream come true. Thank you to the Television Academy for this unbelievable honor. Congratulations to all my fellow nominees whose work I have been constantly inspired by from afar. From my heart: Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!”

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

“Well this is bananas. I’m so grateful to have been a part of this show and to have worked with so many incredible people. It’s frankly surreal to be recognised alongside such brilliant cast mates and other extraordinary performers, but I am over the moon!”

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

“I am so honored to be recognized along with the other talented nominees by the Television Academy. Living out my dreams of making a living in the arts and sharing the gift of laughter is made that much sweeter working alongside my Abbott cast mates and the fantastic writers and crew on the show. Solidarity with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, both of which I am a proud member.”

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

“Ahhhhhhhh fxxx yeah! This is amazing! To be nominated once is insanity, twice is nuts but for this to be a hat trick feels silly and proof that we live in a simulation. It makes me feel incredibly lucky, especially when it’s in the company of genuine acting legends. What an incredible list to be on and, at long last, it is wonderful to see my fit friend and extraordinary talent Phil Dunster be added to that list. Thanks as always to Jason, Bill, Brendan and Joe Kelly for inviting me onboard. I’m nothing without them and my fellow Greyhounds. What a ride this whole Lasso train has been, filled with magic. Thank you to the Television Academy for making life a dream. I’m moved as fxxx.”

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“I’m super honored to be nominated for an Emmy Award. Black Bird is the result of an indefatigable crew, 3 visionary directors, the support of the storytelling giant that is AppleTV+ and Dennis Lehane’s mastery in capturing life in all its forms. Taron, you’re a brilliant actor, a kind generous spirit, and I sincerely treasure our time on and offscreen. Thank you to the Television Academy, my teams at CAA, Artists First, The Lede Company, Dunham, Engelman, Petix, DDP, Sean M and most of all – my beautiful, patient, forgiving wife Amy. No more serial killer roles, babe. Jury Duty Season 2? The Bear Season 3? Fingers crossed. Long live Ray Liotta 🙏🏼”

Young Mazino, BEEF, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“What an honor to be nominated alongside exceptionally talented actors. Thank you so so much to everyone who voted, and to the Beef team that gave me an opportunity to work on something so special. Thank you to my PR team for all their support thus far, and also Sonny..thanks for simply changing my life with Beef!”

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

“As a fan of the show, working on Abbott Elementary was simple, pure joy…I had no idea that this type of recognition would even be a possibility doing something so fun! Thank you to Quinta for inviting me to play such a delicious role. This is just an absolute honor!”

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building, Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

“I’m just feeling very grateful today and honored to be in such great company. As always I’m so thankful to John Hoffman and all the writers and producers, cast and crew of Only Murders in the Building, especially Steve, Selena and most importantly for me, Marty and James Caverley, two of the best scene partners you could ask for. Congrats to one and all.”

Storm Reid, The Last of Us, Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

“I feel extremely blessed and truly honored to be nominated among these incredible actors. The experience of taping my episode of THE LAST OF US was nothing short of a dream. Thank you to Craig Mazin for believing in my talent and seeing me as Riley. Sending all my congratulations to Bella, Pedro, the full cast and crew, and everyone nominated today.”

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us, Outstanding Guest Actor In a Drama Series

“I am powerfully grateful to be in this wagon of HBO artists celebrating inclusivity, DIY, fidelity and strawberries.”

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us, Outstanding Guest Actor In a Drama Series

“Thank you to the Television Academy for this double nomination! What?! I’m absolutely over the moon!! It was total joy to be part of The Last of Us and Welcome to Chippendales, and I’m thrilled that so many of my colleagues on both of these shows have also been recognized for their brilliant work. Thank you! Thank you!”

Craig Mazin (co-creator, executive producer, writer and director), The Last of Us, Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series (2) & Outstanding Drama Series (and 21 others)

“I am honored to be recognized by The Academy, but even more pleased to see how many of our brilliant cast and crew were nominated for their work on The Last of Us. That said, my priority right now is to see the day when all entertainment industry artists and craftspeople are treated fairly by the companies who convert our work into their profits. Working within the union rules, I intend to focus any promotional efforts on supporting the nominated crew of The Last of Us. Our industry’s crewpeople are just as impacted by this necessary labor action; showing them our enthusiasm and love is more important now than ever.”

Tony Gilroy, Andor, Outstanding Drama Series

“It’s been two months since I’ve cracked open this laptop so forgive me if I drift into cliché, but 8 nominations? I’m thrilled. Obviously, some big thanks are in order – first of all to the voters and audience who picked up on our show and have made the past 10 months the most affirming I can remember. Thanks to our entire ANDOR community – and it’s a big one – for bringing this thing alive, keeping it rolling through COVID, and challenging each other to reach every day for something special. Congrats to all our nominees. I’d be remiss to not include a final shout out to the WGA and SAG for standing firm and making such huge sacrifices to preserve our incredible industry.”

Beau Willimon, Andor, Outstanding Drama Series

“It’s thrilling to see Andor receive so many nominations from the Television Academy. I’m grateful and honored to be part of the team that Tony Gilroy assembled. He had such a strong vision for the series and hundreds of talented people worked tirelessly to bring the scripts to life. All of us are indebted to the fans who have been so supportive of us trying to do something different within such a beloved franchise. I’d also like to acknowledge that while it’s wonderful to celebrate the value of writers, 11,000 of us are currently on strike to protect the value of every writer on every show, and winning that struggle is the most important prize of all.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (and Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie)

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I’d be able to say, “Hey, Daniel Radcliffe just got an Emmy nomination for playing me in a movie!” But here we are. I’m enormously thrilled and incredibly grateful. Our movie basically pokes fun at all those awards-bait biopics, so it was both ironic and mind-blowing to wake up this morning with eight nominations! Thanks, Television Academy!”

Eric Appel, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Outstanding Television Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

“Wow! I never in a million years thought that a weird comedy like ours could be nominated for a whopping 8 Emmy Awards (including greatest movie of all time)! I’m so incredibly proud of our entire cast and crew, who worked tirelessly to bring this project to life, and to the Roku Channel for giving us the opportunity to tell the 100% true story of the best… well, perhaps not technically the best, but arguably the most famous accordion player in an extremely specific genre of music.”

Elton John, Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“It’s an honor for my Special to be recognized by the Academy. My final Dodger Stadium performance was bittersweet and an evening that I will never forget. My team at Rocket Entertainment, the talented Fulwell 73, and everyone at Disney+ went above and beyond to create a magical production, not only for me as I said goodbye to North America, but for my fans all over the world to enjoy for years to come.”