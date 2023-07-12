Fox Ready to Move Emmys Air Date Amid Potential SAG-AFTRA Strike

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast might be pushed back if the SAG-AFTRA strike goes ahead.

According to TheWrap, Fox is on standby to reschedule the upcoming awards ceremony pending the outcome of the negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Less than 24 hours are left before the current contract expires (July 12 at midnight PT), after which an actors’ strike would begin.

Fox is now involved in talks with the Television Academy about potential new dates to air the Emmys. TheWrap reports that the Academy is looking for a November airdate, while the network favors a January broadcast. The final decision on the airdate is up to Fox.

The show is currently scheduled to air on Monday, September 18, and that date still stands as of writing. The nominations are also still going ahead as planned; this year’s nominees are set to be announced at 8:30 am PT today (Wednesday, July 12).

If a strike is called, Fox and the Television Academy are expected to determine a new date for the ceremony by the end of July.

Similar to the ongoing writers’ strike, the actors’ union is looking for increased compensation, particularly in relation to streaming residuals, as well as protections against the use of AI in film and television productions.

Over a thousand SAG-AFTRA members have signed a “prepared to strike” letter, including high-profile stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Pedro Pascal, and Charlize Theron.

The potential change of the Emmys broadcast date comes as Fox revealed its updated fall schedule, which saw a number of changes in response to the ongoing writers’ strike. Instead of the usual scripted programs, the fall schedule is instead filled with unscripted shows like Kitchen Nightmares, Celebrity Name That Tune, and the new game show Snake Oil.

Fox’s animation block, including mainstays such as The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, plus newcomer Krapopolis, will still air this fall as scheduled.