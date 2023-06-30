Alan Arkin Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ Actor Was 89

Oscar and Tony Award-winning actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89.

Arkin won an Oscar for his performance in 2006’s Little Miss Sunshine and starred in additional Oscar-winning films such as Argo. On TV, he appeared in The Kominsky Method alongside Michael Douglas, for which he earned two Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award nominations. His death was confirmed by his sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, on Friday, June 30, in a statement to People. A cause of death was not shared.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” the statement reads.

