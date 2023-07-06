Did Candace Cameron Bure Try to Have Miss Benny Fired from ‘Fuller House’?

Glamorous star Miss Benny is opening up about her experience filming on Netflix‘s other comedy series, Fuller House, heavily hinting that one cast member wasn’t thrilled about her presence.

Appearing in two episodes during the show’s fourth season, Miss Benny played Casey, a friend of Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) daughter, Ramona (Soni Nicole Bringas). In a new TikTok posted by the performer, Miss Benny is reacting to allegations that she experienced homophobic behavior behind the scenes of the spinoff, particularly from Candace Cameron Bure.

The series, which saw the characters of Full House return to TV screens decades after the original show’s network run, introduced its first gay character to the franchise, but Miss Benny is reporting on the reception of this news behind cameras. A comment from one of Miss Benny’s followers asks, “Fuller house? Who was homophobic was it Candace?” While Miss Benny doesn’t specifically call out Candace Cameron Bure, she used “#candacebure” in the video description.

“One of the Tanner sisters is, like, very publicly not for the girls, if that makes sense,” Miss Benny says in the TikTok, beginning her story. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

So, while Miss Benny may not have been a regular performer on the show, her character Casey was allegedly in danger of being cut because of this cast member. “I was also sort of warned and prepared that this person’s fan base might be encouraged to target me specifically,” she adds, seemingly hinting at Bure’s supporters.

To help clarify things, she continued, “So to this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters.” Despite the negative attitude of one of the Tanner sisters, Miss Benny confirmed she had “a really fun time actually shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me, and the show ultimately led to me being on Glamorous on Netflix.”

She concluded her video by saying that it “continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

For fans less certain about Miss Benny’s allegation, Bure came under fire in 2022 after making comments about how GAC’s movies would focus more on “traditional marriages,” keeping it at the core of its stories, suggesting a lack of interest in sharing queer stories.