Candace Cameron Bure has released a lengthy statement following the backlash to her recent comments regarding Great American Family’s programming.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone. It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever,” she wrote in a series of slides posted on Instagram on November 16.

“I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately,” she continued.

“To the members of the media responsible for using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate, I have a simple message: I love you anyway. To those who hate what I value and who are attacking me online: I love you. To those who have tried to assassinate my character: I love you. To everyone reading this, of any race, creed, sexuality, or political party, including those who have tried to bully me with name-calling, I love you.”

This statement comes after Bure said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” in the aforementioned Wall Street Journal interview when asked if the network would include movies with leading LGBTQ+ couples. (Bure, who previously appeared in Hallmark Christmas movies, signed a deal with Great American Family in April; among Hallmark’s 2022 Christmas movies is The Holiday Sitter, its first with a same-sex main couple.)

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming,” Bure wrote in her statement. “I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.” Read her full statement in the Instagram post below.

Hilarie Burton Morgan was among those who shared a reaction to Bure’s comments, writing in part, “Now they’re just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s**t out years ago when [Bill] Abbott was at Hallmark. Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn’t a ‘trend.’ That guy and his network are disgusting. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

JoJo Siwa also addressed Bure’s comments in a social media post, writing, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.” Jodie Sweetin, who starred in Full House and Fuller House with Bure, voiced her support for Siwa in the comments with “You know I love you” and two heart emojis.