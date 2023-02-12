Candace Cameron Bure Sounds Off on Cancel Culture After ‘Traditional Marriage’ Controversy

Nearly four months after her “traditional marriage” comments in a Wall Street Journal profile landed Candace Cameron Bure in hot water, the Full House alum is giving her thoughts about cancel culture.

“Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” Bure said on the February 8 episode of Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler. “But listen, I just want to encourage you that you are not the only one, and there are lots of us, and we are always stronger together, and you have to find your community and know the word of God.”

The 46-year-old also said it’s important to “speak truth, but in love.”

“I think my biggest encouragement is, there’s such a difference in the way when it’s spoken, when you’re leading your own actions, like, you’re not just talking the talk but you yourself have to walk the walk, and when it comes, that truth comes with love and kindness and respect, it goes a whole lot further.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Bure sparked outrage in November when she told The Wall Street Journal that she doesn’t expect the cable channel Great American Family — where she’s now chief creative officer, following her Hallmark Channel exit — to feature same-sex couples as the leads in holiday movies like Hallmark has. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she said in that profile.

Hilarie Burton was one of the celebrities who spoke out about Bure’s comments. “Bigot,” the One Tree Hill alum tweeted. “I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

In another tweet, Burton wrote, “There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples.”

JoJo Siwa, meanwhile, wrote on Instagram that she couldn’t believe that Bure would “create a movie with [the] intention of excluding LGBTQIA+,” saying that doing so is “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Jodie Sweetin, Bure’s former Full House co-star, commented on Siwa’s post, writing, “You know I love you.”

In her own Instagram statement about the controversy, Bure blamed the media for “seeking to divide us” and “using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate” and claimed that she is “a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately,”