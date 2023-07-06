A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 was its last at HBO.

The three-time Emmy-winning sketch comedy series returned for Season 4 on April 14, and, like the seasons prior, ran for six episodes. Robin Thede created and starred in the series that featured a stellar cast including Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis, Skye Townsend, Quinta Brunson, and more.

HBO praised Thede and the creative team in a statement to Variety confirming the show’s end on July 6.

“For four exceptional seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show we’ve been thrilled to partner with her on this groundbreaking, hilarious series,” the statement reads. “Robin, alongside Hoorae, Jax Media, and the incredible cast and crew, leave an indelible legacy not only in sketch, but in television comedy, and we look forward to continued creative collaboration under her deal with us.”

Thede executive produced the series with Issa Rae for Hoorae, along with Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch for Jax Media. According to Deadline, HBO and Thede mutually agreed to end the sketch series after the “creative high” of Season 4. Thede issued her own statement thanking the cast, crew, and HBO.

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors, and crew members who have made A Black Lady Sketch Show an Emmy-winning success,” she said. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ABLSS. I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max, and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

On Instagram, Thede addressed fans directly. “Although #ABLSS has come to an end, this show and its impact will outlive us all,” she wrote in her caption, which includes the statement above. “For fans of the show, please know that your support and love for ABLSS has always been so blippity appreciated. Thank you for sharing the videos, posting the memes, and yelling the catchphrases at us when you saw us in the streets! Please continue to support these amazing comedians as they go on to more greatness in their careers outside of the Black Lady Courtroom (clap, clap)!”

Thede says she looks “forward to creating more magic together” with HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere, Thede told TV Insider she wanted the show to run forever. Her “original vision for the show” was to have as many seasons as possible so “that the show can be an institution and a launching platform for so many talented Black women to come through and to be able to show the world everything they’ve got.”

DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore joined the ensemble cast in Season 4, which featured guest stars Colman Domingo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Jackée Harry. Ross, along with Kym Whitley and Debra Wilson, were three stars Thede and the team were “hounding” to get onto the show.

“Those were three Black women comedians we were desperate [for]. We’ve been hounding,” she told TV Insider. “We were finally able to. They’re also audience favorites that people have been saying year after year after year they wanted to see on show. And we felt the same way. I feel an ultimate accomplishment with them in particular.”

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Streaming now, Max