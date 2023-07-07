Justina Machado Kills as Dolores Roach, CW’s ‘Moonshine,’ Tanya Tucker on CMT, Madcap ‘Out-Laws’

Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Series Premiere

The vibrant Justina Machado, so wonderful in the One Day at a Time revival, sinks her teeth into another meaty role as Dolores Roach, who we first see barging into the dressing room of an actress playing the so-called “real-life Sweeney Todd” on Broadway. How Dolores became so infamous is the basis of an eight-part ultra-dark horror comedy (with blissfully compact and addictively bite-size half-hour episodes) that finds the ex-con starting her life over as a masseuse in Washington Heights who conveniently sets up shop under an empanada shop run by stoner man-child Luis (New Amsterdam’s Alejandro Hernandez). A parable of you-are-what-you-eat Darwinism, Dolores Roach adapts Aaron Mark’s Spotify podcast series into a gripping and grisly treat.

Michael Tompkins/Entertainment One

Moonshine

Series Premiere

The brew is fairly tepid in a soapy Canadian dramedy set at a family-run beachside resort named Moonshine that attracts visitors to Nova Scotia. Jennifer Finnigan stars as New York architect Lidia, a reluctant prodigal daughter who returns for her eccentric aunt’s memorial — only to discover that she’s been bequeathed a large share of the family business, to at least one of her sibling’s dismay. Rule of thumb: When a character in a pilot episode says, “The sooner that I’m out of here, the better,” you know they’re sticking around. Whether you will follow suit is a personal choice. Finnigan’s real-life husband Jonathan Silverman guests as Lidia’s own hubby, who sets off “creep” vibes the minute he arrives

CMT

CMT Summer Sessions

Series Premiere 9/8c

The country-music channel launches a new summertime concert season with a legendary headliner for the inaugural event: Tanya Tucker, performing lakeside in Franklin, Tennessee. She sings some of her more familiar hits (“Strong Enough to Bend,” “Bring My Flowers Now”) along with a new song, “When the Rodeo Is Over (Where Does the Cowboy Go?)”, off her latest album, Sweet Western Sound. Guests in weeks to come include Chris Janson, BRELAND, Jordan Davis, Lee Brice, and Ashley McBryde.

Scott Yamano/Netflix

The Out-Laws

Movie Premiere

Adam DeVine (Modern Family, The Righteous Gemstones) plays straight man, up to a point, to his outrageous future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) in a comedy caper that takes several explosive twists. The fun begins when mild-mannered bank manager Owen first meets the sketchily off-the-grid parents of his betrothed, Parker (The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev) — shortly followed by his bank being robbed by the notorious Ghost Bandits. Could Owen’s potential new family be the burglars? Richard Kind and Julie Hagerty appear as Owen’s considerably less suspicious parents.

Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

In the middle chapters of the final season, the trail to the global convergence conspiracy leads to scenic Dubrovnik, Croatia, where Jack (John Krasinski) sheds his Deputy Director title to get down to business with his favorite mercenary, Mike November (Michael Kelly) and undercover assassin Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña). Their infiltration of an elite “marketplace” is the season’s most memorable set piece to date. And while Jack’s away, Greer (Wendell Pierce) does his own leg work in D.C., stirring up danger — and new political difficulties for CIA’s acting director, Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel), just days away from her confirmation hearing.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

Tough as Nails (8/7c, CBS): The competition series moves into its second weekly slot on Fridays — it also airs on Sundays — when the contestants tackle a weighty challenge: to design and weld a structure that can withstand one ton of pressure.

Family Law (8/7c, The CW): As the second season of the Canadian legal drama opens with multiple relationships in disarray within the family-run family law firm, boss dad Harry (Victor Garber) invites his kids to a family dinner with the secret intent to broker peace between them and his girlfriend, Crystal ( Lynda Boyd ).

). Outlander (8/7c, Starz): The best-laid travel plans go awry when Scotland-bound Jamie (Sam Heughan) is pulled back into Revolutionary War intrigue.

Ready to Love (8/7c, OWN): The dating game is serious in the eighth season of the relationship reality series, introducing 18 Dallas-based men and women in their 30s and 40s who hope to finally find the one.

On Assignment with Richard Engel (11/10c, MSNBC): In “Revolt from Within — The Rise of Wagner,” the foreign correspondent reports the latest on Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mutinous leader of the mercenary Wagner group who briefly threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership.

ON THE STREAM: