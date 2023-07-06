Drake Reveals He Was High For His ‘Degrassi’ Audition

Multi-time Grammy winner Drake has been in a reflective mood as of late and has even been wondering whether his whole career is just one big weed-induced dream.

Promoting his It Was All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, which kicked off at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday (July 5) night, the rapper-singer posted a voice memo on Instagram, opening up about his journey to superstardom.

In the memo, a contemplative Drake admitted that he got high before auditioning for Degrassi: The Next Generation, the Canadian television show which helped launch his career.

“Someone asked me the other night what my biggest fear is, and I’ve never really had a good answer for it, but my answer was that all this is for nothing. Kind of the idea that, like, one day, life ends, and it just all goes black,” Drake said at the start of the clip.

“I go back to this day when I was like 13 or 14,” he continued. “I had an audition for a TV show that ultimately shaped my life, and before my audition, I went to this kid’s house. And I, out of, I guess, a desire to be accepted, I would succumb to peer pressure, and I got high with these kids right before my audition.”

The show in question was Degrassi: The Next Generation, on which a teenage Drake played Jimmy Brooks, a promising basketball star who became physically disabled after he was shot by a classmate. Drake initially thought the role might harm his music career, but instead, it was just the start of his rise to worldwide fame and success.

“I kind of wonder, like, if something bad happened that day or, you know, maybe I’m still high, maybe I’m in some coma. And this is just, like, me playing out my ideal life,” the “God’s Plan” hitmaker added. “And yeah, that concept has stuck with me for a lot of years. I mean, it feels like reality; it feels tangible. But I definitely wonder sometimes.”