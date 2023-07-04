‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards Responds to Divorce Claims

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards has responded to reports that her marriage of 27 years to Mauricio Umansky has fallen apart, stating that “any claims regarding divorcing are untrue.”

On Monday, July 3, People reported that Richards and Umansky were separating, though they were “still living under the same roof” and “remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

However, just hours later, Richards took to Instagram to shout down the claims of separation. “In regards to the news that came out about us today, any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” Richards and Umansky wrote in a joint statement. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously.”

“There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part,” the statement continued. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative. Thank you for the love and support, Kyle & Mauricio.”

Umansky has appeared in many episodes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which Richards has been a part of since the show debuted on Bravo in 2010. The couple’s family life has been a key part of the show’s focus for several years.

Together, Richards and Umansky have three daughters, Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Richards also has an older daughter, Farrah, from a previous marriage.

In addition to the Bravo series, Umansky and his Los Angeles real estate agency, The Agency, feature in the Netflix reality series Buying Beverly Hills.

RHOBH is expected to return for its 13th season later this year.