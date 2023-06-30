Tour de France 2023 TV Schedule on NBC Sports
The world’s most prestigious cycling race, the Tour de France, this year starts in in Bilbao, Spain, where the peloton begins a grueling three-week odyssey over 2,115 miles.
NBC and USA Network combine for live and tape-delayed race coverage on TV July 1-23, but Peacock has live start-to-finish streaming coverage of all stages, and Peacock is the exclusive live presenter of the final stage on Sunday, July 23, as the race concludes at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett broadcasts his 51st Tour de France, joined by analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll are on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and Christian Vande Velde.
3️⃣ days to go before the start of the 110th edition of the Tour de France.
📶 Discover the key figures of this edition! ⤵️#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/PoQPGZQ1Bb
— Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 28, 2023
2023 Tour de France TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports
All Times Eastern. All live coverage on NBC and USA Network is also available on the NBC Sports app.
Saturday, July 1
6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:30am Stage 1: Bilbao/Bilbao (LIVE), Peacock
8am Stage 1: Bilbao/Bilbao (LIVE), Peacock & NBC
Sunday, July 2
2am Stage 1: Bilbao/Bilbao (encore), USA Network
6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:05am Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz/Saint-Sébastien (LIVE), Peacock
Monday, July 3
2am Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz/Saint-Sébastien (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:50am Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano/Bayonne (LIVE), Peacock
8am Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano/Bayonne (LIVE), Peacock & USA Network
Tuesday, July 4
2am Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano/Bayonne (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7am Stage 4: Dax/Nogaro (LIVE), Peacock
8am Stage 4: Dax/Nogaro (LIVE), Peacock & USA Network
Wednesday, July 5
2am Stage 4: Dax/Nogaro (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 5: Pau/Laruns (LIVE), Peacock
8am Stage 5: Pau/Laruns (LIVE), Peacock & USA Network
Thursday, July 6
2am Stage 5: Pau/Laruns (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7am Stage 6: Tarbes/Cauterets-Cambasque (LIVE), Peacock
8am Stage 6: Tarbes/Cauterets-Cambasque (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network
Friday, July 7
2am Stage 6: Tarbes/Cauterets-Cambasque (encore), USA Network
7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7:10am Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan/Bordeaux (LIVE), Peacock
8am Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan/Bordeaux (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network
Saturday, July 8
2am Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan/Bordeaux (encore), USA Network
6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:20am Stage 8: Libourne/Limoges (LIVE), Peacock
Sunday, July 9
2am Stage 8: Libourne/Limoges (encore), USA Network
7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7:05am Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat/Puy de Dôme (LIVE), Peacock
Monday, July 10
2am Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat/Puy de Dôme (encore), USA Network
Tuesday, July 11
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 10: Vulcania/Issoire (LIVE), Peacock
Wednesday, July 12
2am Stage 10: Vulcania/Issoire (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand/Moulins (LIVE), Peacock
Thursday, July 13
2am Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand/Moulins (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 12: Roanne/Belleville-en-Beaujolais (LIVE), Peacock
Friday, July 14
2am Stage 12: Roanne/Belleville-en-Beaujolais (encore), USA Network
7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7:30am Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne/Grand Colombier (LIVE), Peacock
Saturday, July 15
2am Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne/Grand Colombier (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 14: Annemasse/Morzine Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE), Peacock
Sunday, July 16
2am Stage 14: Annemasse/Morzine Les Portes du Soleil (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil/Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (LIVE), Peacock
Monday, July 17
2am Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil/Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (encore), USA Network
Tuesday, July 18
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:50am Stage 16: Passy/Combloux (LIVE), Peacock
Wednesday, July 19
2am Stage 16: Passy/Combloux (encore), USA Network
6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:05am Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc/Courchevel (LIVE), Peacock
Thursday, July 20
2am Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc/Courchevel (encore), USA Network
6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
6:55am Stage 18: Moûtiers/Bourg-En-Bresse (LIVE), Peacock
Friday, July 21
8am Stage 18: Moûtiers/Bourg-En-Bresse (encore), USA Network
7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7:05am Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne/Poligny (LIVE), Peacock
Saturday, July 22
2am Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne/Poligny (encore), USA Network
7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
7:30am Stage 20: Belfort/Le Markstein Fellering (LIVE), Peacock
Sunday July 23
2am Stage 20: Belfort/Le Markstein Fellering (encore), USA Network
10am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock
10:10am Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE), Peacock
5pm Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (encore), NBC
Monday, July 24
2am Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (encore), USA Network