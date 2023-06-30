Tour de France 2023 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

The world’s most prestigious cycling race, the Tour de France, this year starts in in Bilbao, Spain, where the peloton begins a grueling three-week odyssey over 2,115 miles.

NBC and USA Network combine for live and tape-delayed race coverage on TV July 1-23, but Peacock has live start-to-finish streaming coverage of all stages, and Peacock is the exclusive live presenter of the final stage on Sunday, July 23, as the race concludes at the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

NBC Sports’ cycling play-by-play caller Phil Liggett broadcasts his 51st Tour de France, joined by analyst Bob Roll. Liggett and Roll are on-site at each stage, along with reporters Steve Porino and Christian Vande Velde.

3️⃣ days to go before the start of the 110th edition of the Tour de France. 📶 Discover the key figures of this edition! ⤵️#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/PoQPGZQ1Bb — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 28, 2023

2023 Tour de France TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern. All live coverage on NBC and USA Network is also available on the NBC Sports app.

Saturday, July 1

6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:30am Stage 1: Bilbao/Bilbao (LIVE), Peacock

8am Stage 1: Bilbao/Bilbao (LIVE), Peacock & NBC

Sunday, July 2

2am Stage 1: Bilbao/Bilbao (encore), USA Network

6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:05am Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz/Saint-Sébastien (LIVE), Peacock

Monday, July 3

2am Stage 2: Vitoria-Gasteiz/Saint-Sébastien (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:50am Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano/Bayonne (LIVE), Peacock

8am Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano/Bayonne (LIVE), Peacock & USA Network

Tuesday, July 4

2am Stage 3: Amorebieta-Etxano/Bayonne (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7am Stage 4: Dax/Nogaro (LIVE), Peacock

8am Stage 4: Dax/Nogaro (LIVE), Peacock & USA Network

Wednesday, July 5

2am Stage 4: Dax/Nogaro (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 5: Pau/Laruns (LIVE), Peacock

8am Stage 5: Pau/Laruns (LIVE), Peacock & USA Network

Thursday, July 6

2am Stage 5: Pau/Laruns (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7am Stage 6: Tarbes/Cauterets-Cambasque (LIVE), Peacock

8am Stage 6: Tarbes/Cauterets-Cambasque (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network

Friday, July 7

2am Stage 6: Tarbes/Cauterets-Cambasque (encore), USA Network

7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:10am Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan/Bordeaux (LIVE), Peacock

8am Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan/Bordeaux (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, July 8

2am Stage 7: Mont-De-Marsan/Bordeaux (encore), USA Network

6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:20am Stage 8: Libourne/Limoges (LIVE), Peacock

Sunday, July 9

2am Stage 8: Libourne/Limoges (encore), USA Network

7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:05am Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat/Puy de Dôme (LIVE), Peacock

Monday, July 10

2am Stage 9: Saint-Léonard-de-Noblat/Puy de Dôme (encore), USA Network

Tuesday, July 11

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 10: Vulcania/Issoire (LIVE), Peacock

Wednesday, July 12

2am Stage 10: Vulcania/Issoire (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand/Moulins (LIVE), Peacock

Thursday, July 13

2am Stage 11: Clermont-Ferrand/Moulins (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 12: Roanne/Belleville-en-Beaujolais (LIVE), Peacock

Friday, July 14

2am Stage 12: Roanne/Belleville-en-Beaujolais (encore), USA Network

7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30am Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne/Grand Colombier (LIVE), Peacock

Saturday, July 15

2am Stage 13: Châtillon-sur-Chalaronne/Grand Colombier (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 14: Annemasse/Morzine Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE), Peacock

Sunday, July 16

2am Stage 14: Annemasse/Morzine Les Portes du Soleil (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil/Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (LIVE), Peacock

Monday, July 17

2am Stage 15: Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil/Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc (encore), USA Network

Tuesday, July 18

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:50am Stage 16: Passy/Combloux (LIVE), Peacock

Wednesday, July 19

2am Stage 16: Passy/Combloux (encore), USA Network

6am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:05am Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc/Courchevel (LIVE), Peacock

Thursday, July 20

2am Stage 17: Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc/Courchevel (encore), USA Network

6:30am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:55am Stage 18: Moûtiers/Bourg-En-Bresse (LIVE), Peacock

Friday, July 21

8am Stage 18: Moûtiers/Bourg-En-Bresse (encore), USA Network

7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:05am Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne/Poligny (LIVE), Peacock

Saturday, July 22

2am Stage 19: Moirans-en-Montagne/Poligny (encore), USA Network

7am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30am Stage 20: Belfort/Le Markstein Fellering (LIVE), Peacock

Sunday July 23

2am Stage 20: Belfort/Le Markstein Fellering (encore), USA Network

10am Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

10:10am Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (LIVE), Peacock

5pm Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (encore), NBC

Monday, July 24

2am Stage 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines/Paris Champs-Élysées (encore), USA Network