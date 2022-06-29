How to Watch the 2022 Tour de France on TV & Streaming

The world’s most prestigious road cycling race, the Tour de France, is gearing up for three weeks and 21 stages of grueling competition over a total distance of approximately 2,079 miles.

USA Network, Peacock and NBC combine for live and tape-delayed coverage of the 109th Tour de France beginning Friday, July 1, with the Grand Départ from Copenhagen, Denmark. The race travels through France’s hills, mountains, towns and countryside, and includes stages in Belgium and Switzerland.

Phil Liggett calls play-by-play race action with analyst Bob Roll. Steve Porino and former professional cyclist Robbie Hunter will serve as reporters.

Slovenia’s Tadej Pogačar of UAE Team Emirates is two-time reigning champion. Among the Americans to look out for is Sepp Kuss from Colorado, who gave the U.S. its first stage win at the event in a decade last year.

Tour de France 2022 TV & Streaming Schedule

All times Eastern. Schedule subject to change. All USA Network and NBC coverage also streams live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Friday, July 1

9:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

10 a.m. Stage 1: Copenhagen/Copenhagen (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, July 2

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:10 a.m. Stage 2: Roskilde/Nyborg (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 2: Roskilde/Nyborg (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

1 p.m. Stage 2: Roskilde/Nyborg, NBC

Sunday, July 3

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 3: Vejle/Sonderborg (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 3: Vejle/Sonderborg (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Tuesday, July 5

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30 a.m. Stage 4: Dunkerque/Calais (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 4: Dunkerque/Calais (LIVE) Peacock, USA Network

Wednesday, July 6

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30 a.m. Stage 5: Lille Metropole/Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 5: Lille Metropole/Arenberg Porte du Hainaut (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Thursday, July 7

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:10 a.m. Stage 6: Binche/Longwy (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 6: Binche/Longwy (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Friday, July 8

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine/La Super Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 7: Tomblaine/La Super Planche des Belles Filles (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, July 9

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE) Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 8: Dole/Lausanne (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 8: Dole/Lausanne (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, July 10

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:30 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle/Chatel Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 9: Aigle/Chatel Les Portes du Soleil (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Tuesday, July 12

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil/Megeve (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 10: Morzine Les Portes du Soleil/Megeve (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Wednesday, July 13

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:30 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville/Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 11: Albertville/Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Thursday, July 14

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 12: Briancon/Alpe D’Huez (LIVE), Peacock

3 p.m. Stage 12: Briancon/Alpe D’Huez, USA Network

Friday, July 15

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans/Saint-Etienne (LIVE), Peacock

3 p.m. Stage 13: Le Bourg D’Oisans/Saint-Etienne, USA Network

Saturday, July 16

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:10 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne/Mende (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 14: Saint-Etienne/Mende (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Sunday, July 17

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez/Carcassonne (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 15: Rodez/Carcassonne (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Tuesday, July 19

6 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

6:30 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne/Foix (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 16: Carcassonne/Foix (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Wednesday, July 20

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:10 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens/Peyragudes (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 17: Saint-Gaudens/Peyragudes (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Thursday, July 21

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:30 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes/Hautacam (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 18: Lourdes/Hautacam (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Friday, July 22

7 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7:10 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac/Cahors (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 19: Castelnau-Magnoac/Cahors (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

Saturday, July 23

6:30 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock

7 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival/Rocamadour (LIVE), Peacock

8 a.m. Stage 20: Lacapelle-Marival/Rocamadour (LIVE), NBC, Peacock

Sunday July 24

10 a.m. Tour de France Pre-Race Show (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

10:30 a.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena/Paris Champs-Elysees (LIVE), Peacock, USA Network

2 p.m. Stage 21: Paris La Defense Arena/Paris Champs-Elysees, NBC