‘FROM’ Renewed for Season 3 at MGM+

We will get answers after that major cliffhanger!

MGM+ has renewed its contemporary sci-fi horror series FROM, about a nightmarish town that traps those who enter, for a 10-episode third season, set to air in 2024. This news comes just days after the Season 2 finale. After that cliffhanger, “escape will become a tantalizing and very real possibility as the true nature of the town comes into focus, and the townspeople go on offense against the myriad horrors surrounding them,” MGM+ teases.

“The first two seasons of FROM captivated critics and terrified and engaged fans, who have formed a thriving online community that is trying to put the pieces together week by week as the secrets of the nightmarish town — and possibly beyond — are slowly revealed,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a statement. “We can’t wait for fans to see the surprises ahead in Season Three, which promises more scares and mysteries, but also more answers.”

Added executive producer and director Jack Bender, “We’re so grateful for the support of our fans and FROMily this season. We have a lot more story to tell … and shocking, weird roads to take you on, with plenty of answers along the way.”

Harold Perrineau leads an ensemble cast that includes Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, and Scott McCord. Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, A.J. Simmons, and Deborah Grover joined in Season 2.

Among the mysteries at the end of Season 2 was Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) being pushed out a window and waking up in a hospital — outside of the town! “I personally, Harold, don’t think that she’s dead. I think that she found the exit like there’s a sliver, it’s a thing, it’s somewhere,” Perrineau told TV Insider. “And I think that the journey in Season 3 is going to be to find that exit and can we get everybody through it?”

FROM is the second-most viewed series in the history of MGM+, after Godfather of Harlem. A co-production between MGM+ Studios and Amazon’s Pan-English scripted TV, it was created by John Griffin, who executive produces with showrunner Jeff Pinkner, Bender, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, and Scott Rosenberg from Midnight Radio, Anthony and Joe Russo and Mike Larocca from AGBO, and Lindsay Dunn. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer.

FROM, Season 3, 2024, MGM+