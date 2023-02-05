Trevor Noah Returns to TV to Host Grammys — How Did He Do? (POLL)

Trevor Noah returned to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, his third consecutive year as emcee, so how did the former Daily Show host do?

Noah kicked off the awards show by noting that for the first time in three years, it was live from Los Angeles (specifically Crypto.com Arena), calling it “the best city in the world if you ignore a few other cities.” Following an opening performance from Bad Bunny — “Every time I listen to him, I get hips I never knew I had. That album is so fire it makes Trump want to learn Spanish,” the host said — Noah officially welcomed everyone to the Grammys.

“My job is to be your eyes, your ears, I’ll be floating around this room. Think of me as a Chinese spy balloon,” he said before calling out a few people in attendance.

“Beyoncé is nominated for her album Renaissance, which, by the way, was better than anything from the actual Renaissance, in my opinion. The Renaissance was just pictures and grapes and stuff. Beyoncé took it up another level. I was so inspired by the lyrics of ‘Break My Soul’ that I actually quit my job,” Noah quipped, referring to leaving his talk show. “That’s how powerful that was. I just wish Beyoncé had also written a song about the importance of having savings before you quit your job, but maybe the next one.”

Noah then turned to Harry Styles, noting his “incredible album” and “mind-blowing tour” and the fact that “women throw their panties at this man, then he puts them on and he looks better in them than they do,” calling him the “sex symbol of the globe, especially now that they killed off the green M&M.”

Of Kendrick Lamar, he said, “his album was a therapy session that earned him multiple Grammy nominations. All my therapy got me was helping me overcome my childhood trauma. Useless.” He also congratulated Lizzo on “everything,” including being “the most famous flute player in the world since … I’m sure there were others.”

After not realizing Taylor Swift was in the audience and her waving him over, he noted that she sold more albums than anyone in the planet. “The only music we listen to more than Taylor’s music was the hold music for Southwest Airlines. They have the real streaming numbers. And by the way, I love your song ‘Anti-Hero.’ My auntie is also a hero, her name is Beatrice.”

Noah then introduced two people who are big fans of each other, Adele and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson before ending his monologue with the fact that Beyoncé won two awards at the pre-ceremony, putting her two wins away from breaking the all-time record of most Grammy wins of any individual ever. She could make history, but, he added, “even if she doesn’t get to break the record, she still gets to be Beyoncé.”

