Luther star Idris Elba is set to lead Apple TV+‘s high-octane new thriller series Hijack, which is scheduled to land on the streamer on Wednesday, June 28, with the first two episodes.

Created by George Kay (Lupin) and Jim Field Smith (Criminal), the seven-part series is told in real time and follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven-hour flight. Elba plays Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world, who steps up and uses all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

“It’s either us or them, and I can tell you, it’s not going to be us,” Elba’s character says in the teaser (watch below), which sees him confronting the hijackers both verbally and physically as he attempts to save the day.

Hijack also stars Emmy Award winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife), who plays Zahra Gahfoor, a counter-terrorism officer who is on the ground when the plane is hijacked and becomes part of the investigation.

In addition to Elba and Panjabi, the cast includes Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel, and Ben Miles.

Kay and Smith serve as executive producers on the series, with Kay also writing and Smith directing. Elba also executive produces the drama, which marks the first series to debut from The Wire actor’s first-look deal with Apple TV+ and his Green Door Pictures.

The series is produced by 60Forty Films, the production company set up by Slow Horses exec producers Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta, alongside Kay and Smith’s own prod company Idiotlamp Productions. Laurenson and Kousetta also serve as exec producers on the series along with Kris Thykier.

Hijack, Premieres, Wednesday, June 28, Apple TV+