Charity Lawson‘s contestants for The Bachelorette Season 20 have been revealed. ABC announced the Season 20 cast on Thursday, June 1. Among the 25 men are a gaggle of Calebs, two single dads, and another blond airline pilot named Peter.

Each of them will compete for Charity’s heart, but who will win? The romancing begins when The Bachelorette returns with its two-hour premiere on Monday, June 26.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Charity earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She was a fan favorite on Season 27 of The Bachelor with her confidence, compassion for helping others, and magnetic smile, solidifying Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.

Host Jesse Palmer (seen below with Charity in the Season 20 premiere) will guide the new franchise star through her search for the one.

The Bachelorette is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Peter Geist, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

Meet the men vying for Charity’s heart in The Bachelorette Season 20 cast gallery below, and learn more about them in ABC’s cast announcement video here.

The Bachelorette, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, June 26, 9/8c, ABC, Next-Day Streaming, Hulu