ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Charity Lawson‘s contestants for The Bachelorette Season 20 have been revealed. ABC announced the Season 20 cast on Thursday, June 1. Among the 25 men are a gaggle of Calebs, two single dads, and another blond airline pilot named Peter.

Each of them will compete for Charity’s heart, but who will win? The romancing begins when The Bachelorette returns with its two-hour premiere on Monday, June 26.

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Charity earned a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University. She was a fan favorite on Season 27 of The Bachelor with her confidence, compassion for helping others, and magnetic smile, solidifying Bachelor Nation’s trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.

Host Jesse Palmer (seen below with Charity in the Season 20 premiere) will guide the new franchise star through her search for the one.

Charity Lawson and Jesse Palmer in the Season 20 premiere of 'The Bachelorette' on ABC

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Peter Geist, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville, and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

Meet the men vying for Charity’s heart in The Bachelorette Season 20 cast gallery below, and learn more about them in ABC’s cast announcement video here.

The Bachelorette, Season 20 Premiere, Monday, June 26, 9/8c, ABC, Next-Day Streaming, Hulu

Aaron B. from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aaron B., 29

Software Salesman from San Diego, California

  • Taught himself how to play the violin and the piano
  • Eats peanut butter straight from the jar
  • Spheksophobic, aka scared of wasps
Aaron S. from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Aaron S., 33

Firefighter from San Diego, California

  • Likes his fro-yo delivered and heavy on the toppings
  • Favorite holiday is anyone else’s birthday
  • Favorite movie is Austin Powers
Adrian from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Adrian, 33

Realtor from Northridge, California

  • Single father with a big heart
  • Majored in criminal justice
  • If Adrian could have any job, he would be a culinary traveler
  • Loves Topgolf
Brayden from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Brayden, 24

Travel Nurse from San Diego, California

  • Loves a good cigar lounge
  • Not into meditation
  • Looking for someone to teach him how to salsa dance
Caleb A. from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Caleb A., 29

Resident Physician from Ann Arbor, Michigan

  • Has a pet salamander that he refuses to name until the right one fits
  • Loves picnics
  • His guilty pleasure is “trash pizza”
Caleb B. from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Caleb B., 24

Pro Wrestler from Orlando, Florida

  • Can’t control himself around doughnuts
  • Wants to get his paragliding certification
  • Makes a cowboy hat look good
Chris from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Chris, 27

World Record Jumper from White Plains, New York

  • Favorite sport is dunking
  • Likes to go apple picking in the autumn
  • Loves to drink wine and binge-watch Grey’s Anatomy
Dotun from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Dotun, 30

Integrative Medicine Specialist from Brooklyn, New York

  • Terrible at movie trivia
  • Would love to be the head of the CIA
  • Loves his air fryer
James from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

James, 28

Attorney from Chicago, Illinois

  • Knows enough French to get himself in trouble
  • Is an Olivia Rodrigo stan
  • Has tried everything to convince his brother to get a tattoo with him, but he still won’t budge
Joe from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joe, 32

Tech Operations Director from San Francisco, California

  • Is a proud plant daddy
  • The best gift you can give Joe is a giant tub of peanut M&Ms
  • There’s nothing you can do to convince Joe to go bungee jumping. Not. Gonna. Happen.
Joey from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Joey, 27

Tennis Pro from Lawai, Hawaii

  • Is a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan
  • Is an avid star gazer
  • Recent obsessions are golf and country music
John from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

John, 27

Data Scientist from New York, New York

  • Has been to five out of the seven continents so far
  • Loves to treat himself with a well-crafted Negroni
  • Listens to sad pop music at the gym
John Henry from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

John Henry, 30

Underwater Welder from Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Shamelessly loves pumpkin spiced lattes
  • Prefers ornamental grasses over flowers
  • Has only seen 20 movies – in his whole life
Josh from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Josh, 28

Harvard Grad Student from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

  • Camped in 27 national parks before he was 6 years old
  • Favorite holiday is Easter
  • Loves a sunrise hike
Kaleb K. from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Kaleb K., 26

Construction Salesman from Norcross, Georgia

  • Would love to coach high school football
  • Is personally offended by mayonnaise
  • Hopes to visit South Korea and learn more about his heritage
Khalid from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Khalid, 28

Tech Recruiter from Dearborn, Michigan

  • Likes to read gaming magazines
  • If Khalid could have any superpower, it would be the ability to teleport
  • Would love to have his own farm someday
Michael from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Michael, 28

Yacht Captain from Chicago, Illinois

  • Collects cologne.
  • Can’t date you if you like mushrooms on your pizza
  • Loves his rainwater shower head
Nick from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Nick, 32

HR Executive from Bayonne, New Jersey

  • Five years from now, Nick wants to live in Shanghai
  • Favorite local eatery is Walmart
  • Is terrified of tigers
Peter from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Peter, 33

Airline Pilot from New York, New York

  • Is addicted to ChapStick
  • Never loses in Mario Kart. Ever.
  • Loves to play pickleball
Sean from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Sean, 25

Software Sales Rep from Tampa, Florida

  • Is self-admittedly a terrible texter
  • Likes to dip his chocolate chip cookies in whole milk
  • Takes pride in his great head of hair
Spencer from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Spencer, 32

Medical Sales Director from Moorpark, California

  • Single dad with humor and heart
  • Hero is Anthony Bourdain
  • Likes to read Jack Kerouac novels
  • Dreams of running for political office one day to help his community
Tanner from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Tanner, 30

Mortgage Lender from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

  • Anywhere with a golden retriever is Tanner’s happy place
  • No. 1 enemy is a messy kitchen
  • Loves giving high-fives
Taylor from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Taylor, 32

Loan Officer from Springboro, Ohio

  • Takes forever to fold his laundry
  • Follows the Renaissance Periodization diet … it’s all about macros, baby.
  • Likes music you can bump and grind to
Warwick from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Warwick, 27

Construction Manager from Nashville, Tennessee

  • Is a rule follower
  • Likes Legos
  • Dreams of going to an English Premier League game
Xavier from 'The Bachelorette' Season 20
ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

Xavier, 27

Biomedical Scientist from Carrboro, North Carolina

  • Enjoys knitting
  • Built his own computer for playing video games
  • Ideal first date is skydiving

The Bachelorette

Charity Lawson

