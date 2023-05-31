Jack Ryan‘s last outing kicks off on Friday, June 30, on Prime Video, for a six-episode fourth and final season, which will see the CIA analyst taking on his most dangerous mission yet.

The action-packed new trailer (watch below) sees John Krasinski‘s Ryan tasked with unearthing internal corruption, leading to a series of life-or-death situations. This includes violent shoot-outs, explosions, car chases, and plenty of globe-hopping drama.

Season 4 picks up with Ryan in the role of CIA Acting Deputy Director, and his first mission sees him uncovering a series of suspicious black ops that could expose the country’s vulnerability. The investigation leads to the discovery of a convergence of a drug cartel with a terrorist organization, ultimately revealing a conspiracy much closer to home and testing Ryan’s belief in the system he has always fought to protect.

The series also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, Betty Gabriel as CIA Acting Director Elizabeth Wright, and Abbie Cornish returning as Cathy Mueller. Joining the cast this season are Michael Peña as Domingo Chavez and Louis Ozawa as Chao Fah.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television and executive produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Krasinski, Brad Fuller, Michael Bay, and John Kelly. Tom Clancy and Skydance Television’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell also exec produce the fourth season, along with Vaun Wilmott, Mace Neufeld, and Carlton Cuse.

While Jack Ryan is coming to an end, it might not be the end of the franchise entirely. As previously reported by Deadline, there is a potential spinoff in the works centered on Peña’s Domingo Chavez, another character from Clancy’s Jack Ryan literary universe.