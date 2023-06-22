The series finale of Happy Valley is set to premiere on June 26 on Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America, and in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming episode, we see Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) is in danger of escaped killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) invading her home.

In the visuals above, we see Tommy incognito filling up his travel bag from the back of his trunk when he wonders upon a tank of gasoline. He looks at it for a moment a reluctantly grabs it to take along with him. Where is he headed?

Before we find out, we see him duck down at the side of his van to avoid a policeman on patrol. After avoiding the policemen, we see Catherine in her home sleeping as Tommy rises above the window in her room.

In the penultimate episode of Season 3, Tommy relishes his freedom, although he’s warned to steer clear of Catherine. However, this directly interferes with his goal of reuniting with his son and her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah).

In the season’s other main case, coach Rob Hepworth (Mark Stanley) becomes the prime suspect when his wife Joanna’s (Mollie Winnard) body is discovered, though we know he’s innocent. “That’s a lot of plot churning with only one episode left,” says our Senior Critic, Matt Roush.

Created and written by Sally Wainwright, the show follows the story of Catherine as she battles crime and personal demons in Calderdale in West Yorkshire, England.

In Season 3, Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, which sets off a chain of events that leads her back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce.

The series is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with AMC Networks. Wainwright and Lancashire serve as executive producers alongside Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Ben Irving, and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, with BBC Studios handling the series distribution.

Happy Valley, Series Finale, Monday, June 26, Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America