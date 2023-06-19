Juneteenth Specials, ‘Great American Recipe,’ Travel with Colman Domingo, ‘Happy Valley’

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom

Special 8/7c

The Roots co-founder and Oscar winner Questlove serves as music director with Grammy and Emmy winner Adam Blackstone for a concert at L.A.’s Greek Theatre celebrating the federal holiday that observes the historic end of slavery. Highlights include remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris, a tribute to Tina Turner from grown-ish star Chlöe Bailey and performances from headliners including Miguel, Nelly, Kirk Franklin, SWV, Davido, Coi Leray and Jodeci. (For more shows marking Juneteenth see below.)

Courtesy of PBS

The Great American Recipe

Season Premiere 9/8c

Expand your palette in the second season of the multicultural cooking competition, featuring nine ethnically diverse home chefs who present their favorite dishes to judges Leah Cohen, Tiffany Derry and Graham Elliot. Host Alejandra Ramos welcomes the new cast in the season opener, which celebrates cultural influences including Guyanese, Greek, Libyan, Lithuanian, Caribbean, Native American, traditional Hawaiian—and, not to be left out, Midwestern cuisine. The winner will grace the cover of a new edition of The Great American Recipe Cookbook.

You Are Here

Series Premiere 7/6c

Fear the Walking Dead’s Colman Domingo (an Emmy winner for his guest role on Euphoria) has never forgotten his roots. In a four-part series that’s part memoir and part travel journal, he returns to places that hold special meaning. In the first two episodes, he heads to Savannah, Georgia, where he reflects on the end of Fear with co-star Kim Dickens. Then it’s off to his hometown of Philadelphia to reunite with family and friends. (Episodes set in New York City and Chicago will air June 30.)

Lookout Point/AMC/James Stack

Happy Valley

In the superb crime drama’s penultimate episode, escaped killer Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) relishes his freedom, but when he’s warned to steer clear of policewoman Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire), will he listen? Not if it keeps him from his goal of reuniting with his son, and her grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah). In the season’s other main case, coach Rob Hepworth (Mark Stanley) becomes the prime suspect when his wife Joanna’s (Mollie Winnard) body is discovered, though we know he’s innocent. That’s a lot of plot churning with only one episode left.

AMONG OTHER JUNETEENTH HIGHLIGHTS:

INSIDE MONDAY TV:

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (8/7c, Discovery): The nation’s best and bravest street racers hit the starting line to compete for a $100,000 cash prize. Stick around for the new companion doc series Street Outlaws: After Hours (10/9c).

(10/9c). America’s National Parks (9/8c, National Geographic): The season finale travels to Minnesota’s Voyageurs National Park, accessible only by boat and home to a bounty of wildlife including wolves, moose and great grey owls.

Take Care of Maya (streaming on Netflix): A disturbing documentary examines a medical mystery and family tragedy (recently featured on the cover of People magazine) that begins when 9-year-old Maya Kowalski was admitted to the hospital with a rare illness that resulted in her mother being suspected, falsely, of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.