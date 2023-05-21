Roush Review: ‘Happy Valley’ Ends on a Gripping, Cathartic High

Matt Roush
1 Comment
Sarah Lancashire in 'Happy Valley'
Review
Lookout Point/AMC/James Stack

Happy Valley

Matt's Rating: rating: 5.0 stars

Happy Valley

 More

The best crime dramas pack an emotional as well as suspenseful punch. By that criteria, Sally Wainwright’s brilliant British hit Happy Valley, returning after seven years to BBC America and Acorn TV for a third and final season, is an instant classic, shattering and altogether satisfying.

The wait was worth it to be reacquainted with Sgt. Catherine Cawood, a tough but caring Yorkshire cop burdened with unbearable sorrows, weary from an untapped reservoir of rage. How great is the range of Sarah Lancashire, so delightful as Julia Child in HBO Max’s Julia and so real, wry, and raw as the conflicted Catherine, counting the days till retirement after 30 years on the job. “I’m just becoming the persona I’ve always wanted to be,” she muses. “Don’t take s— off anyone anymore. I know who I am, finally.”

Who she is, is a woman with formidable yet warm authority, with compassion for the vulnerable and no patience for the “d—heads” who dare to patronize her. After all, Catherine has seen the worst of human nature, having lost a daughter to the abuses of monstrous criminal Tommy Lee Royce (Grantchester’s James Norton). His latest bad act: cunningly finding ways to connect from prison with his son and her beloved grandson, Ryan (Rhys Connah), now an impressionably curious teen.

Forgiveness is not an option for anyone, including her well-meaning sister Clare (the terrific Siobhan Finneran), who might try to humanize such a “deranged, murdering, subhuman piece of excrement.” And yet this riveting series does just that, building to a suspensefully inevitable, unforgettable encounter between the ferocious granny in uniform and the villain responsible for such grief.

‘Happy Valley’ Seasons 1 & 2 Recap: Catch Up Before the Series Ends
Related

‘Happy Valley’ Seasons 1 & 2 Recap: Catch Up Before the Series Ends

Sharply drawn subplots involve local organized crime and the ravages of illicit drugs (seen through the lens of a local pharmacist who’s way over his head), but this is really all about Catherine’s cathartic and blistering last stand.

Watch in awe.

Happy Valley, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, May 22, 10/9c, BBC America (also on Acorn TV and AMC+)

Happy Valley - Acorn TV

Happy Valley where to stream

Happy Valley

James Norton

Sally Wainwright

Sarah Lancashire

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Christian Olsen for 'NCIS: Los Angeles'
1
A Farewell to ‘NCIS: LA’: Eric Christian Olsen Looks Back on Deeks’ Journey
Molly Burnett in 'Law & Order: SVU'
2
Molly Burnett Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ After One Season
Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause in 'Selling Sunset'
3
‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell & Nicole Continue Season 6 War of Words
Jenna Ortega-'Wednesday'
4
‘Wednesday,’ ‘Reacher’ & More Popular Streaming Debuts Changing the TV Game
Bre Tiesi and Chelsea Lazkani in 'Selling Sunset' Season 6
5
‘Selling Sunset’ Season 6: Bre Responds to Chelsea’s Nick Cannon Comments