‘Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge’ Boss Teases Mattel-Themed Renovation Competition

We’re gonna need more pink! As Mattel’s globally beloved Barbie hits theaters for her first live-action film, HGTV presents Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, a four-part competition set within a life-size version of the 11.5-inch doll’s iconic abode. The series premieres Sunday, July 16 at 8/7c on the network.

“We thought, let’s create a brick-and-mortar location for something that hasn’t existed but [taps] the nostalgia of the people that watch our network,” notes HGTV head of content Loren Ruch, who was also behind 2019’s equally evocative A Very Brady Renovation. “Then we [added] a competition layer.”

Hosted by model and past Barbie inspiration Ashley Graham, the series tasks eight pairs of celebrity designers—including Egypt Sherrod, Ty Pennington, Alison Victoria, and Food Network’s Antonia Lofaso (Beachside Brawl)—with tricking out an assigned space in a Barbie-worthy Los Angeles–area manse.

The doll was introduced in 1959, so each area corresponds to a different dec-ade from her past. The entryway, living room, and dining room are awash in ’90s neon, while the kitchen and family room hearken back to the ’60s, with Space Age flourishes.

Barbie’s boyfriend Ken isn’t forgotten: He gets a disco-themed den that screams ’70s. Promises Ruch: “You’re gonna get a trip through memory lane.” The cleverly appointed areas (one team creates a combination pet elevator and phone booth!) are rated by judges Jonathan Adler and Tiffany Brooks, plus a weekly celebrity guest, with each episode’s champ moving on to the finale.

It’s at that pink-carpet event where, Ruch says, “the most Barbie fans of Barbie fans that you could imagine” join social-media influencers to pick the best room. Cooler still, the teams have been competing on the fans’ behalf, and the winners’ Barbie devotee gets to have a sleepover staycation. (Ken not included.)

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Series Premiere Sunday, July 16, 8/7c, HGTV