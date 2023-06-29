Renovations Are All About Clients’ Heritage & Culture on HGTV’s ‘Revealed’

A house isn’t just a house — it’s a piece of the people who live there. And in designer Veronica Valencia’s new HGTV series, Revealed, renovations are based on clients’ heritage and culture.

“I learned early on the importance of honoring your past,” says Valencia, who is of Mexican and Native American descent and was raised amid heirlooms and objects linked to important memories. “We used my grandma’s tortilla maker and thumbed through family photo albums scattered everywhere. I don’t think homes are meant to be precious or perfect; they’re meant to be lived in.”

According to the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum, it’s easy to create this aesthetic — which, she cautions, “does not mean because you’re Irish, your home should resemble a gorgeous Irish castle…unless of course, that is what you want.” The purpose of these transformations is to discover how personal spaces can best reflect their inhabitants. “Oftentimes,” she adds, “it’s as simple as wanting to keep your family traditions alive.”

However that is executed, the admittedly sentimental Valencia is full of praise for her team and says she can’t wait for viewers to “feel the warmth of our hearts.”

Revealed, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 29, 10/9c, HGTV