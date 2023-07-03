‘The Lincoln Lawyer’: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo on Mickey’s ‘Complicated’ Relationships in Season 2

The legal drama’s sophomore season finds intrepid L.A. attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) in an unusual spot: on an upswing. “You see a Mickey that starts confident,” says Garcia-Rulfo, referring to his winning the big case in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1. “He’s at the top of his game.”

But you’re only as good as your last verdict, and in this season, which is drawn from Michael Connelly’s 2011 novel The Fifth Witness, Mickey takes on the high-profile murder of a polarizing real estate developer. “There are a lot of twists in this case,” Garcia-Rulfo says.

Plus, it introduces Mickey to chef Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla), whose home and livelihood were threatened by the victim. Also keeping Mickey on his toes are his two ex-wives — loyal colleague Lorna Crane (Becki Newton), juggling work and law school, and tough criminal prosecutor Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell), with whom things are, well, complicated.

“It’s heartbreaking because [Mickey and Maggie] love each other and it’s a genuine love. And especially because they have a daughter, Hayley [Krista Warner], but with all the circumstances, it’s hard,” says Garcia-Rulfo. Then there’s Mickey’s dramatic mom, Elena (Angélica María). “Mexican mothers are too funny; they treat their [grown-up] children like little kids,” Garcia-Rulfo says. “People will like that [relationship].”

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is split in two parts. The first comes out Thursday, July 6 on Netflix, with Part 2 releasing on Thursday, August 3. Each batch will consist of five episodes total.

The series was created for television by David E. Kelley. Ted Humphrey developed the show for TV and serves as showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. A production of A&E Studios, it’s executive produced by Kelley, Humphrey, Rodriguez, Michael Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson. Season 1 premiered in May 2022 on the streaming platform.