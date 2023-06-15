Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is the hottest defense attorney in Los Angeles in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, but as the Part 1 trailer shows, getting recognized as “that lawyer from the news” is not a good thing. “I know what you’re thinking. A parking garage? Again?” Mickey says in a voiceover as he gets attacked.

He’s on magazine covers, and he’s doing enough interviews in a week that Izzy (Jazz Raycole) comments on it. “I’m fine,” he insists. “I’m not going to let a little press go to my head.” But is Andrea (Yaya DaCosta) right when she tells him, “you love all eyes being trained on you?”

And it looks like his next big case might just overlap with his personal life, as he meets Lisa (Lana Parilla) and hooks up with her, she turns to him for his “brain” again … and then calls him to tell him she’s been arrested.

Lorna (Becki Newton) can’t help but tease her ex-husband about that: “So now you’re representing her. Let me guess, pro bono. Because you’re frosting her cake. You’re basting her turkey. She’s battering your brisket?” Watch the trailer above for more.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 is being released in two parts, with the first batch of episodes dropping on Thursday, July 6, and the rest on Thursday, August 3 on Netflix. The series follows Mickey, an iconoclastic idealist who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. It is based on Michael Connelly‘s bestselling novels. The second season is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

The series also stars Neve Campbell, Angus Sampson, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Matt Angel, and Angélica María.

The Lincoln Lawyer was created for television by David E. Kelley and developed by Ted Humphrey, who serves as showrunner with Dailyn Rodriguez. Kelley, Humphrey, and Rodriguez executive produce with Connelly, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

