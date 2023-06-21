Dr. Pimple Popper Treats Woman With Rash That ‘Smells Like Hot Garbage’

A teaser for the latest episode of TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper introduces audiences to Alyse, a woman with a nasty rash that she says “smells like hot garbage.”

“If I get a nasty infection, it smells like hot garbage. It’s damp, and like, there’s goo. The smell makes me gag sometimes; it’s embarrassing,” Alyse says in the clip, posted on the show’s official Instagram page.

“It makes you feel almost, like, unhuman,” she continues as we’re shown images of her legs, which are covered in a red, painful-looking rash.

Alyse is now seeking help from cosmetic surgeon and dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, aka Dr. Pimple Popper, who has taken on a whole range of different skin issues this season. In earlier episodes, she helped a woman with maggots in her toes, a grandfather with a ‘plum-sized nose,’ a man with 400 tumors across his entire body, and a woman who had a piece of lead stuck in her hand for 45 years.

Viewers shared sympathy for Alyse, taking to Instagram to share their comments.

“This poor woman, I hope they find a diagnosis in a solution, so she can get back to living her life,” wrote one person, while another added, “I hope they figure it out for you and it gets taken care of so you can live comfortably.”

“I hope they are able to help her and she can find some relief! She’s got her whole life ahead of her and she should be able to enjoy it!” said another fan.

Some also gave their opinions on what the infection might be, with a few saying it looked similar to the painful long-term skin condition Hidradenitis Suppurativa, which causes abscesses and scarring.

“I work in a jail and recently had a young woman come in with HS. It was incredibly bad in her armpit area. One of my male officers opened her cell door and started dry-heaving,” wrote one commenter. “I had to explain to them that it wasn’t a hygiene issue, that this wasn’t purposeful on her part, and advocated for her to receive care items to manage it.”

Viewers can find out what happens with Alyse on Wednesday’s (June 21) episode of Dr. Pimple Popper.