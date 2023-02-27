TLC has renewed a swath of its most popular shows. The network announced Monday, February 27 that 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Dr. Pimple Popper, and four more shows have all been renewed. Along with the renewals comes the spring premiere dates for the titles.

You, Me & My Ex, 7 Little Johnstons, Doubling Down With the Derricos, and Save My Skin round up the group of renewed shows, the network shared in a press release. The spring/summer premiere dates for the aforementioned series follow TLC’s strong start to 2023. The network snagged three of the top five non-sports, ad-supported cable programs with P25-54 thanks to Sister Wives, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 1000lb Sisters. And it still holds the No. 1 primetime, non-sports ad-supported cable network for women 25-54, an accolade the network has held for the past three years.

Here’s the premiere schedule for TLC’s spring/early summer 2023 programming:

Dr. Pimple Popper, Season 9 Premiere, Wednesday, April 5, 9/8c, TLC

Starring cosmetic surgeon Dr. Sandra Lee, Dr. Pimple Popper Season 9 “pulls back the curtain a little more on Dr. Lee’s personal and professional life as we get to know the woman behind the scalpel. Dr. Lee’s work is more than skin deep – she jumps at every challenge with a smile and a love for her patients and their skin.” The episodes will feature new house calls and more severe skin struggles. It’s produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, April 17, 8/7c, TLC

The 90 Day Fiancé spinoff returns for its third season on April 17, bringing some Season 2 stars back into the fold. Love in Paradise follows couples who fall in love in a picturesque location and have to determine if that love can continue in everyday life. Season 2’s VaLentine and Carlos will return in Season 2 just in time for their wedding, and Lidia from The Family Chantel will be bringing a man to the Dominican Republic to meet him for the first time.

New cast includes Jessica and Juan, who are expecting a baby; nudist Jordan and her conservative partner Everton; doctor April and younger partner Valentin who does not enjoy April being the dominant person in their relationship; and Matt and Ana, who met online. 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise is produced by Sharp Entertainment, part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.

You, Me & My Ex, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, April 17, 9/8c, TLC

TLC says “nothing is off limits for these once romantic, ex-couple, best friends” in You, Me & My Ex, which features couples dealing with a partner’s ex who’s still a big part of their daily lives. The reality series is produced by Bodega Pictures for TLC.

7 Little Johnstons, Season 13 Premiere, Tuesday, April 18, 9/8c, TLC

In Season 13 of the long-running reality show, everyone in the family is facing personal struggles. In the new season, Anna is in therapy to unpack past relationship troubles, Jonah has moved back home and is planning his future, Alex is focused on his new relationship, and Emma’s attention is locked on her business. Additionally, viewers will see Liz and Brice anxiously await moving in together, Trent and Amber putting their new house plans on hold, and a family vacation to Finland. The series is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

Doubling Down With the Derricos, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, May 30, 10/9c, TLC

In the new episodes, Karen and Deon are under pressure trying to find a home big enough for their 16-person family, and Deon continues to struggle with symptoms from OCD. GG’s health concerns press on, and a long-lost relative will appear claiming to be Deon’s nephew. The reality show is produced by Big City TV, part of The Content Group, for TLC.

Save My Skin, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, June 14, 9/8c, TLC

A new batch of patients are seeking help from dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne in the new season of the skincare-focused series. Dr. Craythorne will be faced with treating extreme conditions as well as mysterious ailments.

“Using cutting-edge technology and tried and tested methods of popping, slicing, and squeezing, she helps people get their lives back,” TLC describes. Save My Skin is produced by Full Fat Television Limited. Bright Spot Content and All3Media America produce for TLC.