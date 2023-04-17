‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ Ads During NBA Playoffs Spark Angry & Hilarious Reactions

Viewers watching the NBA playoff games on TNT this past weekend got a big surprise courtesy of Dr. Sandra Lee and her love for pimple popping.

The recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger means that commercials for TLC programming are now airing on TNT; one of those shows is Dr. Pimple Popper, which ran numerous ads during NBA playoff games on Sunday, leading to some hilarious reactions from sports fans.

“These Dr Pimple Popper ads are going to make me boycott the NBA playoffs,” wrote one fan on the Cougar Board forum, while another viewer tweeted, “I pray that whoever ok’d these Dr. Pimple Popper commercials rots forever in the blood oceans of hell.”

“TNT becoming Warner Bros. Discovery is rock bottom for commercials during the playoffs lol. get Dr. Pimple Popper the hell out of here,” said another Twitter user.

I pray that whoever ok’d these Dr. Pimple Popper commercials rots forever in the blood oceans of hell — jason concepcion (@netw3rk) April 17, 2023

tnt becoming warner bros. discovery is rock bottom for commercials during the playoffs lol. get dr. pimple popper the hell out of here. — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) April 17, 2023

Dr. Pimple Popper is a popular reality show that recently premiered its ninth season on April 5. The show follows dermatologist Dr. Lee as she treats patients with unusual cases of facial and skin disorders and often sees her popping large pimples on camera. Many of those puss-popping moments aired during Sunday’s advertisements.

“I will sue you for showing that Dr. Pimple Popper commercial while I was eating!” tweeted one fan, while another added, “Can we stop showing the “Dr Pimple Popper” commercial please. I’m going to throw up.”

I will sue you for showing that Dr. Pimple popper commercial while I was eating! @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/OqdaZwJyLY — Lakers 1-0 🫶🏾 (@damnjwhatyousay) April 17, 2023

Can we stop showing the “Dr Pimple Popper” commercial please. I’m going to throw up — y- -iamtheREALvegasMURPH (@RealMurphdog916) April 17, 2023

While some were disgusted, others were having fun at the intense reaction.

“The unified rage against Dr. Pimple Popper is immensely entertaining,” tweeted one viewer, while another joked, “It’s wild that Dr. Pimple Popper got more playing time than Thomas Bryant tonight.”

the unified rage against dr pimple popper is immensely entertaining — J. Kyle Mann (@jkylemann) April 17, 2023

It’s wild that Dr. Pimple Popper got more playing time than Thomas Bryant tonight — playoff karin. 🇦🇲 (@KarinAbcarians) April 17, 2023

If these ads did convert any basketball viewers into Dr. Pimple Popper fans, they can watch the third episode of Season 9 on Wednesday, April 19, which is titled “Cyst Over Troubled Water.”

Check out more reaction to the commercials below.

TNT when a Dr Pimple Popper commercial ends pic.twitter.com/QxucD6SbPj — #FactMan (@7825_69_3425) April 17, 2023

Having to sit through another Dr Pimple Popper commercial pic.twitter.com/B8oTJZwwu3 — BAG 🎒 (@nfsbag) April 17, 2023

These next two months of NBA/NHL playoffs on Turner are going to be painful with these Discovery Channel ads (one show in particular). The Discovery half of this partnership really brings down the Warner Bros. half. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) April 17, 2023

every time TNT runs a Dr. Pimple Popper ad pic.twitter.com/pzJDnoFMyl — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) April 17, 2023

Every time that Dr Pimple Popper commercial is played during the NBA playoffs pic.twitter.com/8k7gRTZety — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) April 17, 2023

Dr. Pimple Popper commercials when I’m just trying to watch some basketball pic.twitter.com/TWItZ7knJE — Kam (@KThaKid) April 17, 2023

“I told you, we’re going to sit down and watch “Dr. Pimple Popper” pic.twitter.com/S0or6bZ1he — Aragon (@Ty_Aragon) April 17, 2023

Me seeing the Dr. Pimple Popper commercial during the #NBAPlayoffs… pic.twitter.com/SC6WDfw9LX — Austin (@AustinPlanet) April 17, 2023

Dr. Pimple Popper, Season 9, Wednesdays, 9/8 c, TLC