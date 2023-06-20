Korvo is sounding a little different in a first look at Solar Opposites‘ fourth season, which Hulu has unveiled timed to the casting announcement of Dan Stevens.

The actor known for his roles in shows like Legion and Downton Abbey is bringing a little English flare to the alien character previously voiced by since-ousted voice star Justin Roiland. In order to help welcome Stevens to the fold, there needed to be an explanation for the drastic voice change, and thankfully animators have fans covered.

In a tease for the fourth season, which arrives Monday, August 14 with all 11 episodes on Hulu, Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone), and Jesse (Mary Mack) are talking about a set of darts Terry begins to set up in their house. When he throws one and it accidentally lands directly in Korvo’s throat, they have to use a voice-fixing ray which alters the character’s vocals.

Stevens now takes on the role of the grouchy alien Korvo, previously voiced by Roiland, who always wears ceremonial robes and despises Earth. Desperately wanting to fix their spaceship, Korvo wishes for nothing more than to escape to a new planet.

Along with the 11-episode season that awaits fans this summer, there’s also going to be a Valentine’s Day special coming in 2024. The show’s fourth season was originally ordered in June 2021 and a fifth greenlit in October 2022, so expect to hear much more from Stevens as Solar Opposites carries on.

Executive-produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel, Season 4 will see the group pack up the sci-fi and get normal for a brief time. Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures. Don’t miss it, catch Solar Opposites when the show returns to television this summer, and stream Seasons 1 through 3 anytime on Hulu.

Solar Opposites, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, August 14, Hulu