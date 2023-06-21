“Mini Reni is a way to show how you can transform a space in less than a week.” So says Joanna Gaines in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the trailer for her new special.

Mini Reni, a half-hour special, premiering on Sunday, June 25 at 9/8c on Magnolia Network (and available to stream that day on Max and discovery+), sees Gaines, known for her jaw-dropping, large scale home renovations scale it down in scope and budget as she and her design team challenge themselves to renovate three rooms in an outdated home in need of a refresh — in one week and for under $15,000.

“Any time I look at design, I think about jeans. The wallpaper stopping at that point kind of accentuated the muffin top,” Gaines says in the trailer. With the smaller scale, “it gets a little more storytelling, a little more dramatic, and a little extra simple detail,” she explains. Watch the trailer above.

“We give ourselves one week to transform three rooms, so it’s super quick, which doesn’t leave a lot of margin for second-guessing. The pace makes for a fun design challenge, but the real reward of these small transformations is in the fact that it’s often the simple additions — things like paint, molding, and furniture — that can really change the look and feel of your home,” Gaines says of the special.

“I’m a firm believer that every home has that special something — and good design isn’t necessarily a matter of starting over, but finding ways to tell more of that unique story. In this project, the homeowner wanted us to incorporate more color and pattern into her space, so that was top of mind as we created a design plan that would also highlight the existing character of the house,” she adds. “My hope is that people who watch these simple and quick transformations will feel inspired and equipped to get creative in their own home. Look for that something special and see what doors it opens.”

Mini Reni, Sunday, June 25, 9/8c, Magnolia Network (Streaming, Max and discovery+)