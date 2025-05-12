Joanna Gaines is returning to television with her new series Mini Reni, which will feature her embarking on “mini” renovations in Waco, Texas. It’s a solo gig for the former HGTV star, who used to work with husband Chip Gaines on Fixer Upper.

Of her decision to branch out on her own for this venture, Joanna told TV Insider, “Helping people make their spaces feel special and personal has always been at the heart of what I love, long before Fixer Upper, back when it was just the Little Shop on Bosque. And with Mini Reni, I saw the opportunity to show people that having a home you love and one that tells your story doesn’t have to be a matter of renovating every room, and that sometimes it’s these smaller spaces that have the biggest impact.”

Joanna added that she’s “loved the process” of doing mini renovations. “I’ve been able to stretch my creativity and really embrace those small details that bring a space to life,” she shared.

On Mini Reni, Joanna will “trade her signature large-scale renovations for nine bite-sized projects with quick timelines.” The show will feature nine episodes airing on Magnolia Network and Max. “In each episode, she makes intentional and creative additions to transform smaller spaces with big impact,” the synopsis says. “From demo to design and everything in between, Mini Reni will give viewers a front row seat to Joanna’s entire renovation process.”

Plus, Chip won’t be too far away, as he and Joanna both worked on the show as producers.

Joanna previously tested out the Mini Reni process with a half-hour special in 2023. She proved that she could “transform a space in less than a week,” and has now made it into a full-blown series.

Mini Reni, Premiere, Wednesday, May 14, 8/7c, Magnolia Network and Max