Joanna Gaines Reveals Why She Branched Out on Her Own for ‘Mini Reni’

Alyssa Norwin
Comments
Joanna Gaines on Mini Reni
Exclusive
Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Mini Reni

 More

Joanna Gaines is returning to television with her new series Mini Reni, which will feature her embarking on “mini” renovations in Waco, Texas. It’s a solo gig for the former HGTV star, who used to work with husband Chip Gaines on Fixer Upper.

Of her decision to branch out on her own for this venture, Joanna told TV Insider, “Helping people make their spaces feel special and personal has always been at the heart of what I love, long before Fixer Upper, back when it was just the Little Shop on Bosque. And with Mini Reni, I saw the opportunity to show people that having a home you love and one that tells your story doesn’t have to be a matter of renovating every room, and that sometimes it’s these smaller spaces that have the biggest impact.”

Joanna added that she’s “loved the process” of doing mini renovations. “I’ve been able to stretch my creativity and really embrace those small details that bring a space to life,” she shared.

On Mini Reni, Joanna will “trade her signature large-scale renovations for nine bite-sized projects with quick timelines.” The show will feature nine episodes airing on Magnolia Network and Max. “In each episode, she makes intentional and creative additions to transform smaller spaces with big impact,” the synopsis says. “From demo to design and everything in between, Mini Reni will give viewers a front row seat to Joanna’s entire renovation process.”

Joanna Gaines' Husband Chip Isn't on Her New TV Show
Related

Joanna Gaines' Husband Chip Isn't on Her New TV Show

Plus, Chip won’t be too far away, as he and Joanna both worked on the show as producers.

Joanna previously tested out the Mini Reni process with a half-hour special in 2023. She proved that she could “transform a space in less than a week,” and has now made it into a full-blown series.

Mini Reni, Premiere, Wednesday, May 14, 8/7c, Magnolia Network and Max

Mini Reni - Magnolia Network

Mini Reni where to stream

Mini Reni

Joanna Gaines




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'American Idol' top 7
1
Who Made the Top 5 on ‘American Idol’?
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Suffers ‘Million Dollar Heartbreaker’
Randall Park as Moriarty and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson — 'Watson' Season 1 Finale
3
‘Watson’ Boss Explains Watson’s Shocking Decision About Moriarty in Season 1 Finale
Wendy Crawford as Mary Dove Shaw and Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw — 'Tracker' Season 2 Finale 'Echo Ridge
4
‘Tracker’ Boss Talks Finale Cliffhanger and Teases Season 3
Ryan Seacrest on American Idol
5
Ryan Seacrest Recalls Mixing Up ‘Idol’ & ‘Wheel of Fortune’