‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed as Alcohol Abuse

Like Sands Through the Hourglass… Subscribe to our Days of our Lives Newsletter:

Cody Longo‘s autopsy report has revealed the Days of Ours Lives star died from years of excess drinking. Although the report classified his passing as a natural death, documents gathered by TMZ report also said there were alcohol bottles at the scene, and his death was deemed to be the result of “chronic ethanol abuse.”

Longo died February 7 at age 34, with Longo’s representative confirming the news and a family member telling TMZ that the actor’s body was found at a residence in Austin, TX, after his wife, Stephanie Clark, asked police to check on him. The authorities confirmed to People that they found him in his bed and that his death did not happen under suspicious circumstances.

“Cody was our whole world,” Clark said in a statement, per Variety. “The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and best father. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

“Cody was a dear friend for over a decade, before he was a client,” Alex Gittelson, Longo’s representative, said in a statement, per Variety. “My heart breaks for his beautiful family. He had taken some time away from acting to pursue music and spend more time with his family in Nashville, but we had kept in touch regularly, and he was excited to get back into acting this year. Cody was such a loyal, loving and talented person, and he will be greatly missed.”

In an Instagram post shared by Stephanie on February 26, she noted her multifaceted feelings about her husband’s death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Nicole Longo (@stephanienicolelongo)

“I’ve cried… I’ve screamed… I’m angry… I feel bitter… I’m laughing, thinking back at our silly moments together, I’m crying happy tears looking back on our beautiful life,” she wrote with several images of their children. “I’m mourning the life we could’ve had… I’m beating myself up thinking I could’ve done more to save you…” She continued, “I have lost a part of myself… a part of me left with you that day. We miss your smile, your laugh, your hugs, your cuddles… the prayers you would pray over us every night.”

She went on to talk about his battle with mental health and addiction. “..You fought for so long..you fought for our family..The babies and I will never understand or grasp why your fight came to an end…but we know you are pain FREE and at peace in heaven with Jesus. I know you are the MOST beautiful angel watching over us..We love you..forever and always…”

Stephanie concluded with, “We threw you the most beautiful celebration this weekend..I know you were smiling down on us hunny!!🤍,” before adding the hashtags “mental health is real” and “f— addiction.”

Longo started in showbiz in the late 2000s, appearing in a JoJo music video before guest-starring on the TV shows Medium, Brothers & Sisters, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. He also appeared in the 2009 film Fame and recurred as Nicky Russo on the ABC Family series Make It or Break It.

Longo played the son of Carly Manning (Crystal Chappell) Nicholas Alamain in Days of Our Lives in eight episodes in 2011.

Longo was arrested for domestic assault in 2020, and the following year, he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge after being charged with the sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl. At the time of his plea deal, Longo’s attorney told Clarksville Now that the actor “is innocent of and did not commit any sexual assault” and that “the certified polygraph and extensive evaluation determined Cody did not commit the act he was accused of and charged with.”