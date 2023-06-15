Dark Winds is gearing up for a new mystery on AMC, with Season 2 of the crime drama kicking off on Sunday, July 30.

Along with announcing that premiere date — with the early debut on AMC+ on Thursday, July 27 — the network is also unveiling the full trailer and Season 2 poster featuring stars Zahn McClarnon, Kiowa Gordon, and Jessica Matten. New episodes will arrive early each Thursday on AMC+ with installments airing each Sunday on AMC.

In Season 2, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon) reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when the separate cases they’re working on bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. Finding themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer, the men soon discover the killer has their sights on them in order to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code.

Along with the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (played by new star A Martinez), Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance to the reservation that depends on them as well as to their own lives. This high-stakes story is teased in the riveting trailer, which you can watch above.

Along with Martinez, Season 2 recruits Joseph Runningfox as Henry Leaphorn, Lt. Joe Leaphorn’s father. Returning alongside McClarnon, Gordon, and Matten are series regulars Deanna Allison and Elva Guerra. Also joining are previously-announced stars Jeri Ryan as Rosemary Vines and Nicholas Logan as Colton Wolf.

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds is created for television by Graham Roland. John Wirth serves as showrunner. Both Roland and Wirth executive produce the series with McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis, and Tina Elmo.

Dark Winds, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, July 30, 9/8c, AMC (Thursday, July 27 on AMC+)