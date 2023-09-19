‘Dark Winds’ Renewed for Season 3 at AMC & AMC+

AMC Networks has officially renewed its acclaimed series Dark Winds for a third season at AMC and AMC+, with a premiere date targeted for some time in early 2025.

Debuting in 2022, Dark Winds returned for its second season earlier this year in July, concluding with the season finale in August. After streaming and airing on AMC+ and AMC, the first season of the show has since begun streaming on Max as part of a two-month programming pop-up of select AMC titles on the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer.

The series is led by Zahn McClarnon, best known for roles on shows like Reservation Dogs, Westworld, Fargo, and Longmire, among others. Joining McClarnon among the show’s principal cast are costars Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten.

The show follows the adventures of Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), who works alongside Jim Chee (Gordon) and Sgt. Manuelito (Matten). Season 2 saw Leaphorn reuniting with former deputy-turned-private eye Chee as they took on separate cases that eventually put them in pursuit of the same suspect. Finding themselves in the desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them, their foe protects a secret that tears open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral code.

Season 2 also saw the return of series regulars such as Deanna Allison and Elva Guerra, who were joined by guest stars Jeri Ryan, Nicholas Logan, A Martinez, and Joseph Runningfox. Based on the Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, Dark Winds was created for the screen by Graham Roland, with John Wirth serving as showrunner. Together they executive produce the hit series with McClarnon, Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Anne Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis, and Tina Elmo. More than 90 percent of the production team on both sides of the camera for Season 2 were Indigenous.

“We started this journey with very high hopes for this series, given the remarkable source material and extraordinary creative team behind it, and it has delivered on every level,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “From the beloved novels, to an incredibly collaborative producing team that includes Robert Redford, George R. R. Martin, showrunner John Wirth, and star Zahn McClarnon, to the entire cast and crew, there is so much storytelling yet to come in this universe. Thanks to the fans for embracing this series and the critics for celebrating and shining a light on it.”

A top 10 cable drama for the current broadcast season, Dark Winds averaged 1.7 million viewers each week on AMC in Nielsen live+3 ratings. Have you tuned in yet? Stream Seasons 1 and 2 anytime with AMC+ and stay tuned for Season 3 details as they become available.

Dark Winds, Season 3, Expected 2025, AMC and AMC+