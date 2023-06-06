Let the countdown to justice begin. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 will be released in two parts, Netflix has announced. Plus, the first batch of photos from upcoming episodes has been released.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 will come out on Thursday, July 6, with Part 2 coming out about one month later on Thursday, August 3. Each batch will consist of five episodes. The series is based on the series of bestselling novels by author Michael Connelly. Season 2 is based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Fifth Witness.

In Season 2, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns as Mickey Haller, an iconoclastic idealist. Mickey runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Rounding out the cast are Neve Campbell as Maggie McPherson, Becki Newton as Lorna Crane, Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts, and Angus Sampson as as Dennis “Cisco” Wojciechowski, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freeman, and Lana Parrilla as Lisa Trammell. Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, and Angélica María also starring. DaCosta and Parrilla are new additions for Season 2.

The legal drama was created for television by David E. Kelley. Ted Humphrey developed the show for TV and also serves as showrunner with Dailyn Rodriguez. A production of A&E Studios, it’s executive produced by David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross Fineman, Barry Jossen, and Tana Jamieson.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 premiered in May 2022 on Netflix. It’s one of several Connelly book-to-screen adaptations currently on TV. Bosch and Bosch: Legacy can be streamed over at Prime Video.

See the first photos from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 below to get a glimpse at Parrilla and DaCosta’s new characters, plus the return of your Season 1 favs.

