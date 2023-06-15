’90 Day Fiancé’: Tyray Still Thinks Catfish ‘Girlfriend’ Might Be Real

Despite finding out his girlfriend of four years was seemingly a catfish on Sunday’s (June 11) episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tyray Mollett is still holding out hope that it’s all just a big misunderstanding.

After the show’s producers revealed “Carmella from Barbados” is actually a man named Christian, Mollett struggled to process the shocking news. He later gathered with his siblings to listen to a voicemail from the man behind the catfish, but he could only bear to listen to three words before he left the room.

This could have been the end of the story and Mollett’s time on the TLC reality show; however, the cameras continued to follow the Modesto, California native. That’s because Mollett said he hasn’t yet been “100%” convinced that Carmella isn’t real. His reasoning was that perhaps she didn’t fully trust him yet, so she gave him the number of a friend or family member.

In a preview for the next episode, we see Mollett’s siblings trying to convince him that Carmella is a catfish. One scene shows his sister doing a reverse-image search on Carmella’s photos, which link back to an escort website. Following this, an emotional Mollett takes the phone from her and walks off before throwing the phone away.

Viewers have taken to Mollett due to his warm personality and tragic backstory. On the show, he has opened up about his weight issues and how it affects his ability to connect with others, especially in regard to friendships and relationships.

He also shared how he was just four years old when his father was murdered, a tragedy that left him permanently scarred. In 2021, his mother had a number of health scares, including a brain tumor and a stroke, which further impacted Mollett’s mental health. He quit his job to become his mom’s full-time carer, and it was during that time of vulnerability he connected with Carmella.

We don’t yet know when the penny will drop for Mollett on the show, but in a chat session with his Instagram followers, the 33-year-old admitted that “looking back, it makes me see all the red flags.” He also said he’s “in a way better place now.” (per Screenrant).

As for future relationships, Mollett joked, “I’m definitely gonna be asking to video chat and for pictures with spoons on noses.”