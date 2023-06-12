’90 Day Fiancé’: Tyray Reacts After Finding Out Online ‘Girlfriend’ of Four Years Is a Man

On Sunday’s (June 11) episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Tyray finally heard the real voice behind Carmella, the person he thought he’d been dating online for the past four years.

The episode saw Tyray trying to process things after the producers told him that “Carmella from Barbados” was actually a man named Christian, who had been catfishing him for money. Despite seeing the signs of a catfish, Tyray admitted to being “in love” and wanting to believe Carmella was genuine.

Tyray revealed that Carmella first asked him for money in 2019, and he initially told her no, after which she ignored him. But Carmella messaged him again in 2020, and since then, Tyray has been sending her between $50 and $100 a month.

“I’m going back to all the past where she, like, said ‘I love you,’ and it’s weird, but I still kind of feel like maybe, she’s real or something,” Tyray said (per ETOnline), revealing that he confronted Carmella online about conning him but she never opened the messages.

“I still feel that connection,” he continued. “I still have a glimmer of hope that maybe it was just someone else who had her phone or something, maybe she was hacked, I don’t know. I still have a little bit in me that says this might all just be a misunderstanding. I want to get to the bottom of everything.”

Tyray even admitted to traveling all the way to Barbados to meet Carmella, only for her not to show. She later told him she couldn’t meet him due to COVID. But he forgave her, saying, “I was in love, and I didn’t want to push her away.”

Despite keeping his hopes up, Tyray eventually confessed what had happened to his siblings, and they joined him as the producers played a voice message from the real man behind Carmella. After hearing a man’s voice with an African accent, an emotional Tyray got up and left the room, unable to listen to the full recording.

His siblings comforted him, with his sister Lashanti telling him, “It’s okay to not be okay.”

