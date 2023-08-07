’90 Day Fiancé’: Catfished Tyray Takes Trip to Meet the Real Carmella

The catfish saga continued on Sunday (August 6) night’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as Tyray took a trip to meet Carmella, the woman he thought he had been dating online for the past four years.

Earlier this season, the show’s producers informed Tyray that the person he thought was his girlfriend wasn’t real. Instead, a man named Christian had been using the real Carmella’s escort photos to catfish Tyray for money.

“I’ve been lying to him for almost 5 years,” Christian told producers in a text message. “At first it was a way to get money since most of us are so poor here, [but] I did start liking him but I can’t be with him. I feel so bad but I really needed money. I’m sorry, I do love him but I can’t be with him.”

Tyray admitted to having fallen in love with Carmella and, since 2020, had been sending her between $50 and $100 a month. He even traveled all the way to Barbados to meet her, though she didn’t show up, citing COVID as a reason for her no-show.

Despite warnings from his family and the numerous signs pointing to a catfish, Tyray continues to hold out hope that the real Carmella is somehow involved in the whole ordeal.

On Sunday’s episode, Tyray said he was ready to meet the real Carmella, even if she wasn’t the person he fell in love with. “That might be the closure that I need,” Tyray told his family, who remained skeptical of his plans.

So the reality star took a trip to a bar somewhere outside of Denver to meet Carmella. He intended to confront her about the catfish situation and whether she had any knowledge of the scheme. As he waited at the bar, Tyray talked of his excitement and tried his best to remain focused on the task at hand.

“I do feel excitement to be meeting her,” Tyray explained (per People). “I’m meeting the person that is the image of the person that I thought I was in love with. It’s kind of a mixed bag because at one point I’m like, ‘This is the real her,’ but at the same time I’m like, ‘I don’t know her.’”

“I just have to remind myself that I’m here for me and talk about what happened,” he continued, adding that he would try not to “catch feelings” for the woman that showed up.

Whether Carmella shows up or not remains to be discovered. The episode ended on a cliffhanger with Tyray waiting at the bar.

