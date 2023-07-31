’90 Day Fiancé’: Sheila’s Mother Dies Just Hours After Meeting David

Sunday’s (July 30) episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days saw a tragic turn of events as Sheila’s mother unexpectedly passed away after suffering a fatal fall.

The heartbreaking loss happened just hours after David traveled from America to the Philippines to spend time with Sheila at her family home. However, the romance was cut short after Sheila’s mom fell on the property’s unstable and narrow set of stairs. The family found her unresponsive when they woke up the following day.

“It happened unexpectedly,” Sheila said (per People). “David and my mom just met. Then all of a sudden, she’s gone.”

David, who is deaf and hired an ASL translator for his trip, asked Sheila if she and her 12-year-old son, Jhonreil, wanted to stay at his hotel with him. But Sheila said she had to honor her family’s Filipino funeral traditions, which required her to stay with her mother’s body for 24 hours.

“I cannot give him the love that he expects,” Sheila stated. “I cannot rest or spend time with David. It’s my responsibility to spend my time by my mom’s casket. It’s good for both of us — we need some rest, and I want to be alone.”

David agreed, adding that the situation was “one of the most overwhelming things I’ve experienced. I can sense that it’s a very sad time for Sheila. She needs to spend time with her family to grieve.”

After spending a few days apart, Sheila and David reunited at the funeral. “I feel so out of place,” David shared. “Sheila has so much to deal with. The last thing I want is to be a burden on her now.”

Sheila added, “I have been crying every day and night since my mother [died]. I am physically, mentally, exhausted.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC