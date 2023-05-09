‘Minx’ Season 2 Premiere Set: See Ophelia Lovibond & Jake Johnson Back in Action (PHOTO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' Season 2
Starz

Minx

 More

Are you ready to head back to the sexy ’70s? Starz is, as the cabler has announced the Season 2 premiere date for its newly-acquired original, Minx.

After being canceled at Max following a Season 2 renewal, filming on Minx continued and concluded as Starz stepped in and mercifully saved the series, which will officially return Friday, July 21. The critically-acclaimed program will broadcast on Starz beginning at 9/8c in the United States and Canada and debut on streaming through on-demand and the Starz app at midnight the same day.

Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond in 'Minx' Season 2

(Credit: Starz)

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the show follows Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), a young earnest feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher named Doug (Jake Johnson), to create the first erotic magazine for women, aptly titled Minx. In Season 2, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx‘s explosive success, which brings money, fame, and temptation in their direction. The problem? They have no clue how to handle it all.

Along with announcing the premiere date, Starz also unveiled a photo of Lovibond and Johnson back in action, which is sure to delight fans who were concerned about the show’s fate. See the full version above. Returning with Lovibond and Johnson are costars Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowe as Bambi, Lennon Parham as Shelly, Oscar Montoya as Richie, and new addition Elizabeth Perkins as Constance.

Minx is created for television by Ellen Rapaport, who serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Ben Karlin, and Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Johnson is a co-executive producer. Don’t miss out: Mark your calendar for the return of Minx, which is sure to heat things up this summer.

Minx, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 21, Starz

