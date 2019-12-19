John Amos' Cameo & More Must-See Moments From 'All in the Family' & 'Good Times' Live

ABC's second Live in Front of a Studio Audience special aired Wednesday night, and just like the special earlier this year, the live episodes of All in the Family and Good Times drew viewers in.

Starting a bit behind due to the impeachment vote in D.C., Live in Front of Studio Audience's viewers were welcomed a few minutes later by hosts Jimmy Kimmel and the man, the myth, the legend, Norman Lear. The longtime creative is the mind behind the two shows featured in the special, and some familiar faces made their way back to the TV screen in honor of the television icon.

Below, we're breaking down the special's biggest moments including exciting cameos and, applause-worthy performances and more.

Good Times Theme

Black-ish's Anthony Anderson and Patti LaBelle took on the duty of performing the Good Times theme song, much to viewers' delight.

J.J's Entrance

Star Jay Pharaoh, who portrayed eldest Evans sibling J.J., was on the receiving end of some major applause. His impression of the expressive character only served to elicit more laughter.

John Amos Pays a Visit

Actor John Amos, who played patriarch James Evans in the original Good Times series, surprised viewers by showing up as politician Fred Davis. For Andre Braugher's James, this candidate was worthy of the vote, while Florida (Viola Davis) and Willona (Tiffany Haddish) supported young candidate Jimmy Pearson (Jharrel Jerome).

That Kiss

At the conclusion of the Good Times segment, James plants a smooch on Florida's cheek and Braugher and Davis nail the signature exchange seen from the characters during the original show's run.

Family Reunion

Amos' fellow Good Times stars Ja'net DuBois, Jimmie Walker, and BernNadette Stanis — who played Willona, J.J. and Thelma in the original series — came back to celebrate, despite not acting in the live episode.

Wrong Song

Martin Short made a surprise appearance in which he sang a theme song, unfortunately, it wasn't for the right show — it was the tune from the Facts of Life.

Christmas at the Bunkers

Look who came by the Bunkers during All in the Family! 👋 #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/lGI43kWUVb — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 19, 2019

Viewers and the live audience were loving the festiveness of the All in the Family episode. Decked out for the holiday season, small details such as costumes and decor only elevated the production.

New Faces

Jesse Eisenberg, Justina Machado and Kevin Bacon made their way into All in the Family, joining returning actors Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz. Eisenberg and Machado earned some fun cheers following a mistletoe kiss.

Archie's Emotional Show

Let's give it up for tonight's incredible performances and cast! 🤩 #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience pic.twitter.com/YyLDoqZzjo — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 19, 2019

During Christmas dinner, Archie takes issue with David Webster's (Eisenberg) draft dodger status and Harrelson's performance is one of the episode's most moving as Kevin Bacon's Pinky steps in to show Archie a different perspective.

Foxx Shoutout

In the final moments as the stars gathered to bid viewers farewell, an opportunity lent itself to Corinne Foxx who took a moment to send her dad, Jamie Foxx, a shoutout, earning laughs from her costars.

Which moments from Live in Front of Studio Audience stuck out to you the most? Let us know in the comments below.