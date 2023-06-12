Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is ready for its next set of games as the HBO original drama series from executive producer Adam McKay sets its Season 2 return.

The sports-centric series will officially return beginning Sunday, August 6, a little over a year after Season 1 finished airing. The show will also stream the same day on Max. In Season 2 the series continues to explore the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers.

This chapter of the show hones in on a period just after the Finals in 1980 and ranges through 1984, culminating in the first professional rematch of the era’s greatest stars, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. Along with unveiling the premiere date, HBO also released the show’s poster, which teases the match between Johnson and Bird.

Season 2 features an all-star cast including John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Adrien Brody, Jason Clarke, Gaby Hoffmann, Jason Segel, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, McCabe Slye, Thomas Mann, Gillian Jacobs, Michael Chiklis, and Rob Morgan.

As previously mentioned, Adam McKay serves as an executive producer on the series along with Kevin Messick for Hyperobject Industries. Meanwhile, additional executive producers include showrunner, writer, and co-creators Max Borenstein and Jim Hecht, Scott Stephens, writer Rodney Barnes, director Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and Jason Shuman.

Don’t miss the baller time ahead, catch Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty when the show returns to HBO later this summer and catch up on Season 1 anytime by streaming it on Max. And stay tuned for updates as we await the season premiere in the weeks ahead.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, August 6, 9/8c, HBO and Max