‘St. Denis Medical’: NBC Orders Wendi McLendon-Covey & David Alan Grier Comedy to Series

The Goldbergs alum Wendi McLendon-Covey has found her next TV project, and In Living Color vet David Alan Grier is along for the ride.

NBC has ordered St. Denis Medical, a single-camera workplace comedy starring the two actors, to series for the 2023–2024 broadcast season.

In a press release, NBC describes the show as “a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.”

McLendon-Covey and Grier both celebrated the news on Instagram. “Weeeee! Our fabulous pilot St. Denis Medical got picked up by NBC,” wrote McLendon-Covey, whose show The Goldbergs finished in May after 10 seasons.

Grier, for his part, wrote: “Let’s f–kin gooooooo! My pilot got picked up! #Yessssss Buuuuuuut the writers r still on strike #Nooooooo #PayTheWriters.”

Other St. Denis Medical cast members include Allison Tolman (Why Women Kill), Josh Lawson (House of Lies), Mekki Leeper (Jury Duty), and Kahyun Kim (American Gods).

The series, which hails from Universal Television and Spitzer Holding Company, is written, created, and executive-produced by former Superstore colleagues Justin Spitzer and Eric Ledgin. Simon Heuer, head of TV development at Spitzer Holding Company, is also on board as EP.

NBC’s press release about St. Denis Medical’s pickup includes a footnote about two cancellations: The network has axed the sitcom Grand Crew after two seasons and the comedy Young Rock after three.

As Deadline notes, St. Denis Medical is the only NBC pilot to get a series order so far this year, as the network deferred its pickup decisions until after its upfronts presentation in May.

Still in contention, the site reports, are the Zachary Quinto medical drama Wolf, the Amber Ruffin comedy Non-Evil Twin, and an untitled detective drama starring Retta.