[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for St. Denis Medical Season 1 Episode 18, “This Place Is Our Everything.”]

St. Denis Medical‘s first season has come to a close, but the finale episode, “This Place Is Our Everything,” proved once again why viewers will be back for more when the show eventually returns for Season 2 on NBC. So, how did the finale end, and what did it set up for the next chapter? We dive into the details below, so beware of spoilers.

In the finale, a major storm causes chaos for the staff at St. Denis Medical, but supervising nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) is out of pocket as her husband prepares to have a vasectomy. While she initially tells staff she’s stuck at home, it’s Val (Kaliko Kauahi) who spots her in the hospital, popping her bubble of anonymity, forcing her to split her time between her husband’s side and the emergency room.

Meanwhile, executive director Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) was hounded about how she’d spend money on the hospital, but ultimately decided she’d go with her gut after some encouraging words from doctor Ron (David Alan Grier). But the biggest Season 2 set up came in the form of a romance set up as several of the staff finally pointed out to Serena (Kahyun Kim) that fellow nurse Matt (Mekki Leeper) was in love with her.

After trying to understand who Matt’s type was, Serena continued to point him in the direction of others, sending him the signal that she wasn’t necessarily interested, but that’s the point where Val took it upon herself to clue Serena into Matt’s feelings. While Matt seemed resigned to give up his pursuit of Serena, this revelation, made without him present, seemed to have had an impact on her.

Could Season 2 lead to a full-on romance with Serena’s shifted perspective, or will Matt seek out a different romantic prospect? This is the biggest question posed in Season 1’s finale. But let us know what you’d like to see next as we anticipate St. Denis Medical‘s second season.

St. Denis Medical, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, NBC