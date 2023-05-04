[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Goldbergs Series Finale, “Bev to the Future.”]

The Goldbergs closed the curtain on a decade of fun and laughter at ABC after a ten-season run, but as fans will recall, the ending wasn’t planned as the series finale.

ABC called it quits on the comedy before the tenth season finished airing, meaning this final episode was only ever intended to be a season finale. Dropping hints for the future and its characters, the episode “Bev to the Future” may not have had the “last episode ever” punch viewers may have anticipated.

Centering around Beverly’s (Wendi McLendon-Covey) high school reunion, Adam (Sean Giambrone) agrees to accompany her only to discover that her first boyfriend, George (Rob Corddry), is also recently widowed and happy to see Bev. Taking a cue from Back to the Future, Adam sets out to try and prevent the future from changing but ultimately learns that he has to let his mother move on, even if he’s not ready to see her with another man besides his late father, Murray (Jeff Garlin).

On the other side of things, Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Geoff (Sam Lerner) worked on preparing for their daughter’s first birthday just as Barry (Troy Gentile) and Joanne (Beth Triffon) are settling into their own apartment but aren’t being taken seriously by her parents. Trying to prove that they can be serious, Barry and Joanne throw a less-than-perfect dinner party but decide they can lead whatever life they want as long as they’re happy.

This leads them to make a big decision to get married, which they wanted to reveal at Muriel’s birthday party the next day but ultimately withheld the information when excitement over the baby’s first word took over. Of course, her first word was “Bubbe,” making an already excited Beverly an even prouder grandma.

With George seemingly stepping in as Beverly's new love interest, there was a lot set in motion regarding the titular family's future, which is one we'll never see, unfortunately.

