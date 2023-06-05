‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent’ Is Getting a Local Version in Canada

There’s more Law & Order on the way — for Canada, at least.

Citytv has announced a local adaptation in the franchise, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent. Production on the 10-episode drama will begin in Toronto this fall, with it expected to air on Citytv in Spring 2024.

The series is based on the original created by Dick Wolf for Universal Television. It will feature original Canadian stories written and produced by and starring Canadians. According to Citytv, it is “a psychological thriller wrapped in a criminal investigation,” following “an elite squad of detectives who investigate high-profile crime and corruption in metro Toronto.” The series is produced by Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., in association with Citytv.

“The timeless appeal of the cases explored in the globally successful Law & Order franchise continue to draw in Citytv audiences week after week,” Hayden Mindell, Senior Vice President, Television, Rogers Sports & Media, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be in partnership with Lark Productions and Cameron Pictures Inc., to bring Canadian stories to this iconic global format.”

Added Erin Haskett, President and Executive Producer, Lark Productions, “Our team is excited for the unique opportunity to produce a distinctly Canadian version of Criminal Intent in partnership with Cameron Pictures. We have been collaborating with Rogers Sports & Media since early last year and are thrilled to share the original vision of the adaptation with audiences.”

Law & Order, which will be airing its 23rd season on NBC this fall (after a 12-year hiatus), premiered in 1990. Law & Order: Criminal Intent aired 10 seasons from 2001 to 2011 on NBC then USA Network. Its cast included Vincent D’Onofrio, Kathryn Erbe, Jamey Sheridan, Courtney B. Vance, Annabella Sciorra, Julianne Nicholson, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Witt, Jeff Goldblum, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

The Law & Order franchise from Dick Wolf also includes, among others, SVU and Organized Crime, as well as foreign adaptations such as Law & Order: UK.